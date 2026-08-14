'Maul: Shadow Lord' Season 2 Gets Exciting Update From Star Wars Villain Actor Sam Witwer Amid Disney+ Series Production: 'Pretty Epic'

Although many Star Wars fans are looking forward to the premiere of Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi in August, Maul actor Sam Witwer recently gave an update on the status of Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2, and it is nothing short of exciting. Maul - Shadow Lord Season 1 was a roaring success in the eyes of fans and critics, so naturally, everyone is patiently waiting for any news regarding the next installment of the story. Lucasfilm officially announced that Shadow Lord would be returning for a second season before Season 1 debuted on Disney+, and Witwer himself revealed that the second season had been in the works for quite some time, even before it was announced.

Maul actor Sam Witwer, who has portrayed the character for many years now across multiple productions, recently made an appearance at Fan Expo Anaheim, where he talked at length about Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2. Witwer teased that a specific piece of content in the upcoming season is one of his favorite moments he has ever had with the character, while giving his general thoughts on a certain part of Season 2.

Specifically, Witwer was asked about previously revealing that he had a new favorite Maul line of all time. Notably, the actor stated that the line is uttered in "another season" of Maul - Shadow Lord, instead of in Season 1, which was released earlier in the year. Witwer explained that "there's a really good line" that he is hoping is "in Season 2."

He noted that "things change quite a bit," but revealed that, as of "right now, it is in" Season 2:

"So, sorry. We're thinking that came down the road… There's a really good line. Hopefully, it's in Season 2, but these things change quite a bit. Right now, it is in. And if it is not, I don't know. I'll say it anyway at some point."

As mentioned, Witwer previously confirmed that Lucasfilm and the Maul - Shadow Lord team had been working on Season 2 for quite a while. The upcoming installment is reportedly well into the development process, meaning that the actors and crew likely have a pretty good idea of what will occur in Season 2, and notably what will happen at the end of it.

At Fan Expo Anaheim, Witwer was specifically asked what he could tease about the upcoming season. After thinking for a moment about how much he could actually say, the actor gave an extremely exciting update, stating that "the Season 2 finale is pretty epic:"

"What can I say? I can tell you that the Season 2 finale is pretty… epic. Pretty epic."

Based on Witwer's words, Season 2 is moving along rather smoothly and quickly, and it seems as though the story of the upcoming installment is going to be a strong one, considering it will be wrapped up in "epic" fashion in the Season finale.

It is important to remember that it was revealed that Lucasfilm president Dave Filoni went to the Shadow Lord team as Season 1 was being developed and demanded that the series improve Star Wars animation across all fronts. Apparently, the team took Filoni's words to heart, as Shadow Lord became one of the most well-received Star Wars projects of all time.

So, hearing Witwer call the Season 2 finale "pretty epic" indicates that fans are in for another treat when the upcoming season is released.

What Will Happen in Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2 and When Will It Release?

Lucasfilm

Maul - Shadow Lord Season 1 ended in an extremely climactic fashion. Darth Vader, the most fearsome person in the galaxy, made an appearance, resulting in an epic clash between two of the most iconic characters in Star Wars canon. Notably, Maul and Jedi Padawan Devon Izara escaped Vader's clutches, but Devon's master, Eeko-Dio Daki, was not so lucky, as he was killed by the Sith Lord.

The final scene of Season 1 showcased Maul coming out on top, as he accomplished the main goal he had been trying to achieve all season — converting Devon to the Dark Side and making her his apprentice.

Most likely, Season 2 is going to spend a lot of time fleshing out the relationship between Maul and Devon. As she trains with Maul, Devon will likely fall deeper into the pit that is the Dark Side, and could become extremely dangerous to everyone around her, including herself, and especially Maul.

It is also worth noting that the upcoming season of the show will likely explore how Maul continues to gain control over Crimson Dawn and Dryden Vos. The former Sith made a cameo appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story and was established as the secret leader of the crime syndicate. Considering Shadow Lord essentially leads up to the events of Solo, it will likely detail how Maul came to be in that position.

Unfortunately, fans don't yet know when Season 2 will be released. Witwer went on record saying that it wouldn't take a terribly long time to be released, which is likely true considering it has been in development since before Season 1 was even released on Disney+.

Most likely, Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2 will be released sometime in 2027. However, it is always important to understand that things can change, and projects can experience hiccups, so no one will know until Lucasfilm makes an official announcement.