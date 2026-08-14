Marvel Studios Reveals First Official Look At White Vision’s New Suit For VisionQuest At D23

Marvel Studios has provided a detailed first look at White Vision's suit from the upcoming Disney+ series VisionQuest. Paul Bettany has played the synthezoid character throughout the MCU, most recently appearing in Phase 4's WandaVision. In that series, Bettany portrayed two versions of Vision: the familiar version created from Wanda Maximoff's magic, and White Vision, made from Vision's original body, which was reprogrammed by SWORD.

Bettany will now return to lead his own series, VisionQuest, the third in the WandaVision trilogy that also includes Agatha All Along, where he will continue White Vision's journey as he seeks to discover his purpose. While trailers for VisionQuest have been screened at events, footage from the series has yet to be made public, though that might not be the case for much longer. Marvel Studios has officially started marketing the series via a display at Disney's D23 Expo.

Imagery from the D23 show floor, shared by Deadline, offers a closer look at White Vision's suit in VisionQuest. This iteration of Vision trades the character's traditionally bright colors for a pure white, color-free look.

Deadline

Bettany's VisionQuest suit closely resembles the one he wore when he debuted as White Vision in WandaVision. One of the only differences seems to be the addition of white-gold coloring to the chestpiece, which now matches the highlights on the suit's belt, boots, and gauntlets. There also seem to be some subtle augmentations made to the suit's details, but nothing that radically changes the design.

Deadline/Marvel Television

White Vision's suit aptly reflects the character's name, but is a big change from Bettany's traditional garb in the MCU. After initially serving as the voice of Tony Stark's AI assistant, JARVIS, Avengers: Age of Ultron turned it into the synthezoid Vision, with Bettany also transitioning to play the character in live action.

Traditionally, Vision is depicted in rich colors of red and blue, or more traditionally green and yellow in Marvel comics, so this new color-free look marks a big distinction between the old and new versions of the character.

Deadline/Marvel Studios

Vision tragically met his demise at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, and it was shown that when the Mind Stone was plucked from his head, it killed him, and his body also became devoid of color. Vision was resurrected as part of Wanda's hex in Westview for WandaVision, but at the same time, SWORD was working to rebuild Vision using the character's robotic remains, eventually succeeding when Wanda's chaos magic rebooted its power supply, creating White Vision.

White Vision had his memories blocked and was sent to attack Wanda and Westview, where the Hex version of Vision managed to restore White Vision's real-life memories, freeing him to go out into the world on a quest for self-discovery. VisionQuest will continue that story, and it seems that the character will keep his White Vision attire for a while longer.

VisionQuest is the next MCU release on Disney+. It's created by Terry Matalas with Bettany leading the cast alongside James Spader as Ultron, Todd Stashwick as Paladin, and Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff.

Will White Vision's Suit Change in VisionQuest?

Marvel Television

Given where VisionQuest picks up, it makes sense that the character is continuing with the white look and suit, but will this be his look throughout the entire series?

Trailers for VisionQuest have confirmed that Vision's journey for self-discovery takes him into the corners of his own mind and memories, where he will meet some past foes like Ultron, as well as other AIs in the MCU like FRIDAY and EDITH. In these instances, the artificial intelligence programs will appear in human form, which also allows Bettany to appear in human form himself. This presents a whole new look for Vision in VisionQuest, though his human design has not been shown publicly.

It could be that, once White Vision has reconciled his memories toward the end of the series, he may leave the white suit behind and create a look more synonymous with his colorful suit and design from the past. A new outfit would work as a neat signifier for Vision's new purpose at the end of VisionQuest and might even be the prime time for Marvel Studios to debut a green-and-yellow look for Vision inspired by his comic roots.