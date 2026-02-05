WandaVision Trilogy Will Reportedly Play a Key Role in Avengers: Doomsday

A new report reveals that Marvel's WandaVision trilogy ties in directly with the upcoming Phase 6 film, Avengers: Doomsday. The MCU kicked off its streaming slate in 2021 with WandaVision, the first of its Disney+ series, which eventually led to Agatha All Along and the upcoming Vision Quest. Following Wanda's fate in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (which released after WandaVision in 2022), fans have been eager to see what sort of role Elizabeth Olsen's character will have in the remainder of Phase 6.

When Avengers: Doomsday completed filming in 2025, it was without the confirmed involvement of Olsen or her WandaVision co-stars, Kathryn Hahn and Paul Bettany. However, that hasn't precluded the WandaVision shows from being important to the narrative in Avengers 5, with insider Alex Perez revealing in his latest Q&A for Cosmic Circus that they have an important role to play.

Perez said that "the concepts of magic that are explored in those shows," will be important to magic's portrayal in Avengers: Doomsday. In particular, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is a confirmed magic wielder in the upcoming MCU film, and Perez said "the Darkhold, the runes, [and] the way Agatha absorbs magic" are all pertinent to his character. The insider added that "a good portion" of Avengers: Doomsday will focus on "exploring the supernatural," a space WandaVision and Agatha All Along existed in as well.

Alex Perez: It mainly has to do with the concepts of magic that are explored in those shows. As much as this film is heavily based on the multiverse, time, and science, a good portion of it really goes into exploring the supernatural. The Darkhold, the runes, the way Agatha absorbs magic—it’s all relevant to something Doom does in Avengers: Doomsday. All I can tell you is to beware the man who carries the Word of God.

Despite serving as a part of the Avengers since Avengers: Age of Ultron, Olsen's Wanda Maximoff rarely had time to explore her own origins and powers in the MCU, and only gained her iconic Scarlet Witch moniker in WandaVision. The Disney+ series finally lifted the lid on Wanda's reality-altering powers, revealing she possesses a rare chaos magic. Agatha Harkness' involvement also added another layer to the types of magic in the MCU, as Hahn's witch displayed the ability to absorb magic, which was delved into further in Agatha All Along. The Darkhold, which Wanda acquired at the end of WandaVision, also had a large role to play in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

These elements all seem to be table-setting for the arrival of Avengers: Doomsday, which will reportedly feature Doom harnessing some kind of magic featured in Disney's WandaVision trilogy.

Adding to the mix is a comment from Perez that Wanda Maximoff will have a role in Avengers: Doomsday, but that it will be "unexpected." As mentioned, Olsen is not one of the confirmed cast members in Avengers: Doomsday, and it's unclear if her character is actually alive after the events of Doctor Strange 2.

Perez: "All I can say at the moment is that her involvement is slightly unexpected."

Perez's comment isn't clear on exactly how Olsen's character is involved in Doomsday, so it may be that the actress herself isn't returning, but that something her character has done in the MCU is related to the film's plot.

The insider added elsewhere in the Q&A that Vision Quest is one of two 2026 projects tied to Avengers: Doomsday, though he warned that it is "very, very light." This project, starring Bettany as Vision, is focused on the synthezoid as he recovers his past, which was a journey set up for him in WandaVision. It's also expected to feature Vision and Wanda's son, Tommy Maximoff, so further magic elements could still be explored in the series.

Vision Quest is expected to release later in 2026, making it one of the final releases before Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday Is Expanding the MCU's Magic

While Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn's Marvel witches may not appear in Avengers: Doomsday, it appears that the magic elements their show explores will be of some consequence in Avengers: Doomsday.

Doctor Doom is expected to add another layer to the MCU's mythology of magic, with the Marvel sorcerer being described as a "master of cutting-edge science and powerful magic."

This combination makes Doom adept in the upcoming Avengers film, which will balance both elements of science in its Multiversal story and feature the villain wielding his magic abilities. It's still unclear exactly what Doctor Doom's magic powers will look like, but his knowledge of both the science and magic worlds makes him a major threat.

Given these recent comments, it seems that Doom may require the Darkhold or Wanda's chaos magic to perform some kind of spell, potentially in his effort to put an end to the Multiverse and stop its incursions. Whatever the case, Wanda Maximoff proved what could happen when the Darkhold corrupts its user, so there's no telling what this could result in if Victor von Doom gets his hands on it.