One Unexpected MCU Disney+ Series Is “Obligatory” For Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars

Marvel Studios' WandaVision explored grief and reality-warping Chaos Magic through a sitcom-inspired lens when it premiered in 2021. The Disney+ series starred Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, introducing several key MCU concepts and characters while diving deep into Wanda’s emotional journey following Vision’s death in Avengers: Infinity War.

WandaVision will reportedly serve as "obligatory" viewing before Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, according to known scooper AlexFromCC on X. This recommendation comes as a surprise, since no WandaVision characters currently appear on the confirmed cast lists for either upcoming Avengers film. Robert Downey Jr. will star as Doctor Doom in both movies, with Doomsday set to release on December 18, followed by Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.

The Russo Brothers return to direct both films after helming Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Stephen McFeely penned the screenplay for Doomsday, marking his return to the MCU after co-writing the previous two Avengers films with Christopher Markus.

Why Wandavision Could Be Essential Viewing Before Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

Several elements from WandaVision could prove crucial to understanding the upcoming Avengers films. The series introduced certain concepts of the Multiverse, showing how Wanda’s grief created an entire pocket reality in Westview, New Jersey. This reality-warping ability later evolved in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Wanda became the Scarlet Witch and traveled between universes using the Darkhold.

WandaVision also revealed White Vision, a reconstructed version of the original Vision without his memories or emotions. The finale saw White Vision gain access to the original Vision’s memories before flying away to parts unknown.

The show introduced several characters who could factor into future stories. Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness received her own spinoff series, Agatha All Along, which aired in 2024. Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau gained superpowers during the events of WandaVision and later appeared in The Marvels.

Billy Maximoff, one of Wanda’s magically created twin sons, reincarnated as Billy Kaplan in Agatha All Along. The character now goes by Wiccan and possesses reality-warping abilities similar to his mother. His brother Tommy's soul was later reincarnated as Tommy Shepherd after ceasing to exist for a while.

The series ended with Wanda studying the Darkhold in a remote cabin, hearing her children’s voices calling for help. This storyline continued in Multiverse of Madness, where she attempted to reunite with alternate versions of Billy and Tommy before seemingly perishing when Mount Wundagore collapsed on her.

Wanda Maximoff could return in the upcoming Avengers films despite her apparent death in Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios never showed a body, leaving the door open for her comeback. The Scarlet Witch’s reality-warping powers make resurrection or survival entirely plausible within the MCU’s established rules.

White Vision’s storyline needs resolution. The character vanished after regaining his memories in WandaVision’s finale, and his return could tie directly into the Avengers films. VisionQuest, an upcoming Disney+ series starring Paul Bettany, will explore White Vision’s journey.

Billy Maximoff/Wiccan represents another connection. His powers and connection to the Multiverse could prove vital in the battle against Doctor Doom. The Young Avengers appear to be assembling across various MCU projects, and Secret Wars could serve as their coming-out party.

The Multiverse mechanics established in WandaVision might inform how Doctor Doom operates in these films. The show demonstrated how powerful beings can manipulate reality itself, something Doom excels at in Marvel Comics. Understanding these concepts could help audiences grasp the scope of the threat he poses.

Agatha Harkness could also factor into the story. Agatha All Along set up future storylines for the character, and her knowledge of magic and the Multiverse makes her a potential ally or adversary in the conflict to come.