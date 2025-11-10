Elizabeth Olsen Breaks Silence on End of WandaVision Trilogy in VisionQuest

MCU star Elizabeth Olsen finally broke her silence regarding VisionQuest and the end of the WandaVision trilogy. Since 2015, Olsen has brought to life the Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' super-powered world. While she has played a part in many MCU projects over the years, she most notably kicked off Marvel's streaming era with the release of WandaVision in 2021. While her character is still technically dead in the MCU, that has not stopped her fingerprints from being felt all over the on-screen canon.

The story set up by Olsen's WandaVision will come to a close with the release of 2026's VisionQuest. Although the new Paul Bettany-led streaming series has been in development for years, Olsen has yet to comment on the project publicly. That recently changed, as she was asked about VisionQuest during a new interview with Inverse.

Olsen posited that she "I didn't know anything about it," but had recently spent time with Bettany and is now very excited. She said that the Vision actor is "so proud of it," and that it will form a solid "trifecta" with WandaVision and Agatha All Along:

"I didn't know anything about it until he and I spent time with each other just the other week, and it he so proud of it. It really sounds like a trifecta between 'Agatha All Along,' his show, 'VisionQuest,' and what we made with 'WandVision.' So, I'm excited to see that."

The new Vision-centric series will focus on Bettany's synthezoid, picking up the pieces of his life following the events of WandaVision. After being revived as the blank slate known as White Vision, Bettany's MCU character will have to uncover who he is while dealing with a new threat in the form of several evil A.I.s.

Bettany leads VisionQuest with James Spader, Todd Stashwick, Ruaridh Mollica, and T'Nia Miller rounding out the Disney+ ensemble. VisionQuest is scheduled for release on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

Will Elizabeth Olsen Appear in VisionQuest?

Elizabeth Olsen may publicly claim she knows nothing about VisionQuest, but that does not necessarily mean she is not featured in the upcoming Disney+ series. If she does appear in the 2026 TV show, it would not be the first time a Marvel actor has lied about their appearance in a specific project.

However, given that her character is still technically dead in the MCU continuity, it seems more than likely that she is telling the truth.

Wanda will probably be a key part of the VisionQuest story, even though she will not be in the series itself. Wand and Vision's relationship has been a driving force in both characters' stories since 2015's Age of Ultron, and that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon. This is especially the case, as VisionQuest has been branded a direct sequel to both WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

There have been rumors that VisionQuest could lay the groundwork for a potential adaptation of the beloved Children's Crusade Young Avengers comic book story. In that run, the teenage team of superheroes goes on the hunt for a missing Scarlet Witch.

Given that Wanda and Vision's children appear to be a significant part of the MCU story in the future, this could be the case, with VisionQuest being the first step toward that end goal.