Disney+ Calls It Quits With the MCU's Best TV Franchise

Disney+ is preparing to close the book on one of Marvel Studios' most successful small-screen ventures. What began in 2021 as Marvel's first major streaming-era series stood out from the rest, earning several direct spin-offs. While Loki remains the only MCU show to have earned a second season, this will be the first MCU trilogy on Disney+.

Marvel Studios made it official: the WandaVision franchise will come to a definitive end in 2026 with VisionQuest. The studio confirmed that the upcoming series will serve as the concluding chapter of the trilogy that began with WandaVision in 2021 and continued with last year's Agatha All Along.

Disney+

With its trailer debut at New York Comic-Con, VisionQuest puts the spotlight fully on Paul Bettany's synthezoid hero as he continues the story that began with his post-Infinity War resurrection. Set to arrive on Disney+ in 2026, the series begins with White Vision struggling to reconnect with the memories he regained in Westview, directly following WandaVision.

Marvel leadership has been clear that VisionQuest isn't just another MCU spinoff; it's designed to complete the WandaVision story, which Elizabeth Olsen "didn't know anything about."

Head of Television Brad Winderbaum told Brandon Davis that the series picks up immediately where audiences last saw White Vision, noting how the character "didn't come out of that experience the killer robot he went into it as:"

"If you remember the end of 'WandaVision,' you learn that Vision's body was reconstructed by SWORD, and he invades Westview, and he doesn't come out of that experience the killer robot he went into it as. And we pick him up right where we left him...and going on a quest of sorts."

Showrunner Terry Matalas echoed that VisionQuest must honor the emotional and thematic groundwork laid by the original series, especially the iconic "Ship of Theseus" exchange that defined Vision's identity crisis:

"'WandaVision' is one of my most favorite things ever. I just love 'WandaVision.' My kid watches [it]. We've watched it probably about three times now. And that White Vision and Hex Vision scene, the Ship of Theseus scene is just... It's one of the great television moments. And so, it has to be as good. There's a lot of pressure that it has to be as good."

He explained that the new series is "very much a direct sequel to WandaVision," driven by the pressure to match the brilliance of what came before:

"It ties in directly to 'WandaVision.' It's very much a direct sequel to 'WandaVision,' but the end of the trilogy of the piece, for sure. But it is very much related to WandaVision."

Bettany also stressed to Screen Rant's Liam Crowley that while VisionQuest completes the trilogy, it still carves out its own identity, noting that it "feels redolent of those shows but is absolutely its own thing:"

"I think it feels redolent of those shows but is absolutely its own thing. I think that Terry Matalas, our fearless leader, and showrunner, and visionary, came up with a great story, and that's what keeps me coming back, is if the stories are compelling. To me, at least, I feel like there's a chance they'll be compelling to somebody else. It's, for sure, reminiscent and part of that trilogy, but it's also very much got its own DNA."

While VisionQuest is rooted in Disney+, its cast pulls heavily from the MCU's earlier eras, bringing back characters whose roots stretch far beyond WandaVision. Bettany is joined by returning performers like James Spader as Ultron, Emily Hampshire as EDITH, James D'Arcy as JARVIS, Orla Brady as FRIDAY, and even Tony Stark's old robot DUM-E. The crucial casting that links the trilogy is Ruaridh Mollica as Thomas Shepherd (Tommy Maximoff), which is a deep connection to both WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

How VisionQuest Will Wrap up the WandaVision Trilogy

Tommy Maximoff has quietly become the thread stitching the entire WandaVision trilogy together, making him the clearest emotional throughline from that first series to Agatha All Along and now VisionQuest.

From the start, Wanda's story revolved around her children, and that continued in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Tommy and Billy were the key reason she became the villainous Scarlet Witch.

Both twins were believed to have gone forever when the Hex collapsed. However, Marvel kept finding ways to bring them back, first as alternate-reality children in Multiverse of Madness and then as reincarnated teens in Agatha All Along.

Billy's return in Agatha, played by Joe Locke, directly set up Tommy's resurrection, as Billy sensed his brother's disembodied soul and set out to find him. VisionQuest plans to pay off that setup by introducing Mollica as the older Tommy, marking the character's first step toward becoming Speed in the main MCU timeline.