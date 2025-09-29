WandaVision ‘Trilogy’ Confirmed By MCU Star

A top star from Marvel Studios' WandaVision confirmed that the show is about to evolve into a trilogy. WandaVision became one of Marvel's biggest hits ever after its January 2021 debut, winning Marvel Studios its first-ever Emmy awards as it kicked off the franchise's Phase 4 slate and the Multiverse Saga. This show also started a long string of stories for the Scarlet Witch and Vision, which is set to conclude in the near future.

Vision star Paul Bettany explained how his upcoming series, Vision Quest, is the last project in an MCU trilogy that started with WandaVision. Bettany remains a staple for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, currently holding a post as the franchise's longest-running star after first starting his run in 2008's Iron Man as the voice of JARVIS. He brought the character back in WandaVision to huge success, and now, he has given fans an idea of how vast that story truly is.

During a panel with Screen Rant's Joe Deckelmeier at Los Angeles Comic-Con (via @DisneyScoopGuy on X), Bettany was asked if Vision Quest was a direct sequel to WandaVision. While he denied that being the case, he admitted that it is "absolutely...part of the trilogy," solidifying its place alongside WandaVision and Agatha All Along:

"No, but I would say it’s absolutely, rightly part of the trilogy."

Bettany is set to return to the MCU as Vision in Vision Quest, his first live-action appearance since starring in 2021's WandaVision. Alongside co-stars like James Spader, Kerry Condon, and Todd Stashwick, this show will center on White Vision as he travels the world in the hopes of regaining his memories and identity. Vision Quest is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2026.

How Will WandaVision Trilogy Be Completed?

Marvel

While WandaVision's primary purpose was to push Wanda Maximoff's story forward through the lens of grief, the show set up multiple stories in its final episodes. Part of this was seen on the big screen through Wanda's villainous turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it continued on Disney+ through other WandaVision characters.

Most recently, WandaVision's main villain, Agatha Harkness, got her own show through Kathryn Hahn's work on 2024's Agatha All Along. Finishing off with an exciting tease for a possible depiction of Marvel Comics' Children's Crusade storyline on the small or big screen, attention turns to what will happen with Paul Bettany's Vision in his own series.

While Vision Quest is expected to bring some heartbreaking moments, it should also feature closure for Vision and Wanda's story that started in WandaVision. Ruaridh Mollica is reportedly lined up to help continue the family dynamic as Tommy Maximoff. Still, no signs indicate whether Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff or Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda will make appearances either.

For now, the stage is set for this trilogy to come back into the spotlight in 2026, revisiting one of the most impactful stories in the Multiverse Saga to date.