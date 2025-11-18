2026's WandaVision Sequel Trailer Officially Brings Back 6 MCU Characters

VisionQuest just debuted its first trailer and confirmed some MCU character returns for the WandaVision sequel series, coming to Disney+ in Fall 2026. British actor Paul Bettany has been in the MCU since day one, offering the voice to JARVIS in Iron Man before becoming Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The synthezoid superhero is finally going solo next year in VisionQuest, continuing his post-Infinity War death storyline that began in WandaVision.

Marvel Studios pulled the curtain back on VisionQuest at New York Comic-Con, dropping the first trailer, logo, and unveiling some of its cast. While there will be new characters, such as Todd Stashwick's Paladin, VisionQuest is also bringing back some familiar MCU characters, and one major villain...

Every MCU Character Returning in VisionQuest (Confirmed)

Vision

Marvel Television

Having been resurrected by SWORD into a new body, WandaVision left off with White Vision recovering his old memories and flying away from Westview. Paul Bettany confirmed at New York Comic-Con that White Vision is having "difficulty connecting" with those memories, which will be the basis of his next journey.

The VisionQuest trailer confirmed that the superhero will encounter Tony Stark's other familiar AIs in a '60s-inspired mansion in his head. As he connects with these vastly different machine systems, Vision is seemingly set for a trip down memory lane, possibly even revisiting Scotland, where he once lived with Wanda Maximoff.

Ultron

Marvel Studios

Emmy-winner James Spader will break his 11-year absence from the live-action MCU as he reprises Ultron, this time also as a human. Throughout the trailer, Ultron continually teases Vision, noting how he has "all these tangled strings" and calling him a "ghost haunting [his] own footsteps."

Excitingly, the Avengers: Age of Ultron villain isn't just coming back for a fan-service cameo, as he and Vision's interactions are officially the "core dynamic of the show," and yes, he will also appear in his classic robotic form.

JARVIS

Marvel Television

JARVIS was technically played by Paul Bettany in the MCU, but that won't be the case in VisionQuest, since Marvel Studios will make history as James D'Arcy takes over the role. The British actor previously played Edwin Jarvis, Howard Stark's real butler who inspired Tony Stark's AI, in Agent Carter and Avengers: Endgame.

Iron Man's iconic original AI was one of the key elements in creating Vision, alongside touches of Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, Ultron, and the Mind Stone. When it comes to VisionQuest, the humanized JARVIS appears to be Vision's butler in this strange mansion simulation, just as he once was for Howard Stark.

FRIDAY

Kerry Condon

FRIDAY ("Female Replacement Intelligent Digital Assistant Youth") was a digital assistant that Tony Stark used from Age of Ultron to Avengers: Endgame, acting as a replacement for JARVIS when he was stolen by Ultron.

She will be played by her familiar voice actress Kerry Condon, who also featured in Better Call Saul, as one of these quirky humanized AIs in Vision's mind.

EDITH

Emily Hampshire

EDITH ("Even Dead, I'm The Hero") was the interface behind Tony Stark's glasses that drove Spider-Man: Far From Home's storyline. She will return in VisionQuest, effectively as another sibling to Vision, as she appeared crashing through the digital mansion's skylight in the NYCC trailer.

For Spider-Man: Far From Home, EDITH was voiced by Dawn Michelle King, but she will be replaced in VisionQuest by Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire. The change was fueled by EDITH's increased and humanized role in VisionQuest, as King isn't actually an actress, but rather an assistant editor.

Tommy Maximoff

Ruaridh Mollica

Outside VisionQuest's many AI characters, Vision will meet at least one of his sons again in the Disney+ series, with Scottish actor Ruaridh Mollica appearing as Thomas Shephard, aka Tommy Maximoff. The Disney+ series will likely explain how the young speedster, Speed, has been reborn in an aged-up body, just as Agatha All Along introduced Joe Locke as the magical Billy/Wiccan.

Tommy was only briefly featured in the NYCC trailer, as he was heard saying, "I had a family," before showing up on a CCTV screen as the humanized Ultron taunted Vision, "Mazel tov! It’s a boy!" It's unclear how major his role will be, as VisionQuest will have to bear the burden of explaining his resurrection.

BONUS.) Raza

Marvel Studios

While he went absent from the VisionQuest trailer, Faran Tahir will officially reprise Raza (the Ten Rings terrorist leader who kidnapped Tony Stark) in the 2026 Disney+ series, through which the actor will break a major MCU record.

It's unclear what exactly will bring Raza back to the MCU, especially as he was suggested to have been killed by Obadiah Stane. However, perhaps this will be another of the twisted illusions featured in the show.