Marvel Studios’ VisionQuest Debuts First Trailer At NYCC 2025 (Plus Official Logo)

Marvel Studios released VisionQuest's official logo alongside exciting story details and footage from New York Comic-Con. The MCU's upcoming small-screen series brings Paul Bettany's White Vision back into the fold, continuing his story from WandaVision's ending. Plot details have been shrouded in secrecy, but the series is expected to explore the titular character's journey of self-discovery in depth. Notable tidbits about VisionQuest made headlines lately, such as the intriguing return of James Spader's Ultron and the mysterious inclusion of a major X-Men location tied to Wolverine.

Ahead of its release in 2026, Marvel Studios is slowly ramping up the promotion for Vision Quest. Paul Bettany is at the forefront of these efforts, with him recently confirming that VisionQuest is part of WandaVision's trilogy. As the anticipation builds for VisionQuest, Marvel is carrying that momentum to New York Comic-Con with a super-sized panel to talk about the show and how it fits in the larger MCU.

During the Marvel Animation and Marvel Television panel at New York Comic Con 2025, Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer of VisionQuest that was shown exclusively to NYCC attendees.

The trailer confirmed that human versions of Tony Stark's AI bots will play a crucial role inthe series. These include JARVIS, FRIDAY, D.U.M. - E, EDITH, and U.

The trailer also had the same eerie tone as WandaVision's trailers, with some attendees describing it as Vision living in a simulation in his head. The footage also had a voiceover saying, "You’re a ghost haunting her footsteps," who is implied to be said by James Spader's Ultron.

The footage ends with a shot of Ruaridh Mollica's character appearing in a CCTV recording where he is identified as Thomas Shepherd (Tommy from WandaVision).

In an official announcement posted online, Marvel also confirmed some of VisionQuest's cast members joining Paul Bettany, Ruaridh Mollica, and James Spader, which includes Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D'Arcy as JARVIS, Orla Brady as FRIDAY, and Emily Hampshire as EDITH.

Brad Winderbaum, the head of both Marvel TV and animation, also revealed the official logo for VisionQuest alongside the confirmation that it will arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2026:

Marvel Studios

Paul Bettany, who was present in the panel, describe VisionQuest as a show that has a "fantastic gripping plot."

The MCU actor also gave a preview of the series' story, noting that the original Vision gave White Vision all of his memories including his memories within the Hex. White Vision is struggling to connect with them, considering that he doesn't have emotions. As Bettany noted, White Vision's journey in VisionQuest is "trying to connect with those memories."

Marvel Studios also reiterated that the upcoming series is the final installment in the trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along.

Why VisionQuest Is Setting Up a Maximoff Family Reunion (Without Wanda)

Marvel Studios

Given that VisionQuest is the final entry in the WandaVision trilogy, it's reasonable to assume that an eventual family reunion will happen at some point in the Paul Bettany-led series.

While Agatha All Along's ending set up Wiccan's quest to find his missing brother, the confirmation that Tommy is in VisionQuest means that White Vision will likely find him first.

This sets the stage for Billy (with Ghost Agatha) to find Tommy and White Vision together, leading to an emotional reunion between the Maximoffs. However, given that Wanda's fate was unknown in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' ending, it is unlikely that she will join them in this reunion (unless VisionQuest pulls off a massive surprise ahead of Avengers: Doomsday by featuring the Scarlet Witch's return).

Meanwhile, the inclusion of the human forms of Tony Stark's AI bots is interesting, mainly because fans will likely be treated to a deep dive into their origins while also referencing some key events from the MCU from their perspective.

Ultron's return and continued fascination with Wanda (based on their dynamic from Avengers: Age of Ultron) is also intriguing, and it could finally answer the years-long question of whether he survived after their final confrontation in the 2015 MCU crossover movie.