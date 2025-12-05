Marvel Studios Drops New Teaser for 2026's VisionQuest

Marvel Studios shared a secret new trailer for one of its most anticipated 2026 Disney+ shows, VisionQuest. Five years after the Multiverse Saga began in 2021, Marvel will conclude a trilogy of stories on Disney+ that started with the hit series WandaVision.

Marvel shared a compilation video highlighting some of the most notable moments in MCU history, featuring Paul Bettany's Vision and James Spader's Ultron. Mostly using scenes from Avengers: Age of Ultron, the video included quotes said by both Vision and Ultron from their fights in the MCU's second Avengers film. It also incorporates scenes from Vision's most recent appearance in WandaVision, as well as over a dozen other Marvel Studios movies and Disney+ shows.

While this is not an official trailer for VisionQuest, it sets up part of the story fans will see in the 2026 Disney+ series. James Spader's Ultron is expected to play a major role alongside Paul Bettany, setting up their rematch after they were both brought to life in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. Story details remain mostly under wraps, but Ultron will have a big presence in Vision's story upon both of their returns to the MCU.

VisionQuest will star Paul Bettany, James Spader, James D'Arcy, Todd Stashwick, Emily Hampshire, Faran Tahir, and Ruaridh Mollica. Bettany's White Vision will try to sort through the memories Red Vision imparted on him while fighting off a handful of antagonists coming for him. VisionQuest debuts on Disney+ in 2026.

The video can be seen below:

When Will Marvel Deliver a First Look at VisionQuest?

Marvel Studios

While Marvel privately released a first trailer for VisionQuest at New York Comic-Con 2025, the show still does not have an official release timeframe. 2026 will kick off with Wonder Man in January and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in March, meaning the WandaVision sequel is just about guaranteed to debut in the back half of the year.

Should Born Again's March release window prove accurate, this could give the series until as late as May to complete its nine-episode run on Disney+. Marvel also indicated the show will not be released until late 2026, meaning late summer or early fall is likely the best bet.

As of writing, the record for the shortest timeframe between a live-action show's first trailer release and its ultimate debut is 49 days, held by 2025's Ironheart.

Also important to remember is that Marvel is sure to complete VisionQuest's run on Disney+ before releasing Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. To make that happen, with single-episode releases every week and an eight-episode release slate, VisionQuest would have to arrive by mid-October at the latest. If so, fans can expect a trailer to arrive by August or early September, leaving almost all of 2026 open for news and updates.