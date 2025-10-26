MCU: Wanda Maximoff's Family Tree Revealed (Pictures)

The tangled lineage of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is finally coming into focus. From her tragic beginnings in the MCU to her relationship with Vision (Paul Bettany) and the creation of her twin sons, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne), in WandaVision, Wanda's family tree is one of the most complex. With her legacy continuing to play a major role in Disney+'s upcoming VisionQuest, exploring how each branch of her family connects has never been more important.

Officially unveiled at New York Comic Con 2025, VisionQuest marks the conclusion of what's being called the WandaVision trilogy, succeeding Agatha All Along.

The Disney+ series follows Bettany's White Vision as he embarks on a journey of rediscovery after regaining his memories. The series brings back James Spader as Ultron in what Matalas described as a "core dynamic" to the story, alongside new and returning AI characters from across the MCU. VisionQuest is expected to debut on Disney+ in late 2026.

Wanda Maximoff's Family Tree Explained

Olek Maximoff

Olek Maximoff (portrayed by Daniyar Aynitdinov) was Wanda and Pietro's father, first alluded to in Avengers: Age of Ultron before finally appearing in a flashback sequence during WandaVision.

His life was tragically cut short when a Stark Industries missile struck their home, killing both parents and leaving Wanda and Pietro traumatized in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Iryna Maximoff

Before tragedy struck the Maximoff family, Iryna Maximoff (Ilana Kohanchi) was the heart of her household in Novi Grad, Sokovia, raising twins Wanda and Pietro.

Though her screen time in WandaVision was brief, Iryna's influence resonated deeply, serving as the emotional foundation for Wanda's later struggles with loss, identity, and the illusion of a perfect family.

Wanda Maximoff

Wanda has been at the center of one of the MCU's most tragic and transformative journeys. Born in war-torn Sokovia alongside her twin brother Pietro, Wanda's powers were awakened through Hydra's experiments with the Mind Stone, setting her on a path from vengeance to heroism in Age of Ultron.

Her love for Vision ultimately became the emotional core of her story in Phase 3, leading her to conjure twin sons and an illusory family through magic in WandaVision.

The later in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she crossed moral lines in her desperate quest to reunite with her children across the multiverse.

Pietro Maximoff

Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) was Wanda's protective older twin and one of the earliest casualties in her long path of loss. Gifted with superhuman speed after Hydra's experiments with the Mind Stone, Quicksilver fought alongside the Avengers before his heroic death during the Battle of Sokovia.

Vision

Created from the combined efforts of Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, and Ultron, Vision was born from vibranium, synthetic tissue, and the Mind Stone itself. Initially intended as Ultron's new body, the being was brought to life by Thor's lightning, emerging as something entirely new, neither machine nor man, but a fusion of both.

His connection to Wanda deepened over time, evolving from ally to husband and eventually the father of her magically created sons, Billy and Tommy. Even after his death and resurrection as the emotionless White Vision, his story is not done.

Tony Stark

Pushing the limits of science too far, Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark provided the technological foundation for Vision, repurposing the synthetic body and integrating J.A.R.V.I.S. to create a sentient being.

He also created Vision's AI "siblings," Dum-E (Henry Lewis), U (Jonathan Sayer), Karen, FRIDAY (Orla Bradey), and E.D.I.T.H. (Emily Hampshire), who will return in new forms in VisionQuest.

Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) assisted Stark in the procedure to create the advanced AI, contributing his expertise in neural science to help (what became) Vision develop human-like thought patterns.

Helen Cho

Dr. Helen Cho (played Claudia Kim) created the synthetic tissue in the Regeneration Cradle under the influence of Ultron, giving Vision his organic body.

Ultron

Ultron was the original architect of the body that would become Vision, intending to transfer his own consciousness into it to achieve a perfect, indestructible form. The supervillain AI sought to create a body that could house his mind and evolve beyond his limitations.

Though he was interrupted by the Avengers before he could complete the transfer, this body ultimately became Vision, making Ultron the unintentional parent of a being who would embody compassion, directly opposing the creator's original genocidal vision.

Thor

After a trip to the Water of Sight, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) brought Vision fully to life by striking the body with lightning, seemingly ensuring the creation became a unique being beyond both Ultron and J.A.R.V.I.S.

Billy Maximoff

Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard) was one of Wanda and Vision's twin sons, created within the Westview Hex using Wanda's Chaos Magic.

When the Hex collapsed, Billy's essence was displaced, leaving his existence in question (beyond multiversal versions). He later survived by inhabiting the body of William Kaplan, a boy who had died in a car accident, allowing him to continue living despite retaining no memories of his previous life.

Tommy Maximoff

Jett Klyne's Tommy Maximoff was Billy's twin and the other son of Wanda and Vision, also originally created within the Hex in WandaVision.

After its dissolution, Tommy's soul became adrift until it was transferred into the body of Thomas Shepherd, depicted in Agatha All Along, a teenager who had tragically drowned.

William Kaplan

Star of Agatha All Along, William Kaplan (Joe Locke) was the teenage boy who became the vessel for Billy's soul. Through this unique soul exchange, Billy survived in the MCU while carrying forward none of William's prior memories.

Thomas Shepherd

Thomas Shepherd's (Ruaridh Mollica) body became the vessel for Tommy Maximoff's soul, allowing Wanda and Vision's magically created son to continue existing in the MCU under a new identity.

The casting of Mollica as Thomas Shepherd was just confirmed after years of speculation, marking him as a key addition to the VisionQuest series. In the upcoming Disney+ show, Shepherd (now inhabited by Tommy) will play a central role, exploring his superspeed abilities, navigating his new identity, and reconnecting with his twin, Billy, as the WandaVision trilogy comes to an end.