VisionQuest Reveals 2 Returning Iron Man 1 Characters (With A Twist)

VisionQuest will bring back two forgotten characters from the MCU's first Iron Man with a unique twist. Iron Man already has plenty of influence on VisionQuest, as its leading character, Paul Bettany's Vision, was first realized as JARVIS in the MCU's original movie from 2008. That story will evolve into new adventures 18 years after Iron Man's release in ways nobody could have expected.

Marvel Studios confirmed the casting of Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer in 2026's VisionQuest series. Ahead of Marvel Studios' Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation panel at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2025, Marvel's official website confirmed details about the MCU's upcoming 2026 series.

Lewis will portray the human version of DUM-E, one of Tony Stark's robotic assistants from the MCU's Iron Man trilogy. Largely known as comic relief, DUM-E is a hydraulic arm robot. He is usually seen cleaning up one of Tony's various messes in the Iron Man movies, and he returned for another appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel Studios

Meanwhile, Sayer was cast as another hydraulic arm robot named U, who played a similar role for Tony in his ventures. U is most often seen filming Tony with a handheld camera, and he and DUM-E sometimes help their creator in building his fleet of Iron Man suits.

Marvel Studios

While it is still unclear if their robotic forms will appear in VisionQuest, this will be the first time either has been depicted in human form. They will be two of a handful of characters in this series to take on this change in appearance, with multiple AI systems and robots from the MCU's past playing roles in Vision's story.

VisionQuest is one of at least seven new movies and TV shows being released in Phase 6. Starring Paul Bettany, Ruaridh Mollica, James Spader, Henry Lewis, Emily Hampshire, and James D'Arcy, Vision will travel the globe in search of his identity, hoping to come to terms with the memories of the original Vision while figuring out his true purpose in the world. VisionQuest will debut on Disney+ in 2026.

Iron Man's Impact on 2026 VisionQuest Series

Marvel

Considering Paul Bettany made his MCU debut in Marvel Studios' first movie, Iron Man, it should be no surprise that this movie will significantly impact his upcoming solo Disney+ series.

Marvel already confirmed this fact with Faran Tahir reprising his role as Raza, which will tie him with Bettany for the longest tenure in MCU history. Raza was the leader of the Ten Rings terrorist group that kidnapped Tony Stark and held him hostage in Iron Man. While his specific plotline is still unknown, he could be pivotal in helping Vision regain his early memories, as he is the main catalyst for Tony Stark's superhero origin story.

While this is far from the only nod to Iron Man in recent years, VisionQuest could tie back more heavily to that film than almost any project in the Multiverse Saga. As Paul Bettany's Vision used to work with Tony Stark as his AI assistant, JARVIS, moments from that trilogy could be important factors for Vision in helping him regain his true identity.