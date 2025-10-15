Marvel Boss Confirms VisionQuest’s 2 Main Characters (Not Wanda Maximoff)

One of Marvel's biggest creatives confirmed a pair of main characters taking center stage in VisionQuest, which might not include Wanda Maximoff. WandaVision took the world by storm in 2021 and set the stage for a trilogy of stories to shine on Disney+ with Wanda at the forefront. While her biggest supporting star will take the reins moving forward, it will not be a solo effort.

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed that Vision and Ultron are the two biggest characters in the upcoming Disney+ series. Speaking with Phase Hero's Brandon Davis after New York Comic-Con 2025, Matalas teased that fans will see the robot version of Ultron in the series while also pointing out stars Paul Bettany and James Spader. According to him, they are "the core dynamic of the show:"

"You do get to see Robot Ultron. You will see a lot of James Spader and Paul Bettany, they are very much the core dynamic of the show."

VisionQuest will bring James Spader back to the MCU for his first appearance as Ultron since he served as the titular villain in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. While the show will feature multiple villains, Ultron will play a key role in expanding Vision's story, particularly with James Spader appearing in human form for the first time in the MCU. This quote also did not mention Wanda Maximoff, who has not been confirmed for a role in the show.

As part of Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate, VisionQuest will be the final chapter in a trilogy featuring WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Featuring a cast comprised of Paul Bettany, Ruaridh Mollica, James Spader, Henry Lewis, Emily Hampshire, and James D'Arcy, Vision will go on a worldwide journey to rediscover himself, working through the original Vision's memories while figuring out his true purpose. VisionQuest is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2026.

Wanda Maximoff's Impact on VisionQuest

Marvel

Within the MCU, Wanda Maximoff has been presumed dead since Mount Wundagore fell on top of her at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While many believe she found a way to escape that fate after a red flash of light burst out from the rocks, that movie marked Elizabeth Olsen's last on-screen appearance in the MCU.

Even though Wanda and Vision are the two central characters in this trilogy of Disney+ projects, no reports indicate Wanda will have a role in VisionQuest. However, this does not mean that she will not be teased, as shown by Ultron's quote from the trailer referencing Vision's ties to his iconic love interest.

Ahead of the show's debut, Olsen's return to the MCU is still up in the air, and most do not expect her to be back in action during VisionQuest. She could arguably appear in the final episode or post-credits scenes, but the expectation is that the show will focus on Vision rather than Wanda.

Even without her in play as a main character, her death will leave a mark on Vision when the new White Vision comes to terms with his memories and reflects on what she means to him. This will give him plenty of emotional drama while he pieces his life back together, giving him more challenges as he deals with multiple villains trying to take him out.

If any Disney+ series were to bring Wanda back, this could be the one to do it, but fans will have to wait to find out more information once Vision and co. are back in the MCU fold next year.