2026's WandaVision sequel series will reportedly feature one key Wolverine connection. The story of WandaVision will get a new chapter in the upcoming Vision Quest series, following Wanda Maximoff's synthezoid lover Vision (played by Paul Bettany) after being revived at the end of that 2021 streaming epic. While WandaVision serves as the narrative crux of the new series, the connective tissue to the greater Marvel world runs deep.

A new report from insider Daniel Richtman revealed a surprising connection to Wolverine present in the upcoming Vision Quest series. According to the known Marvel scooper, the 2026 streaming series will incorporate the classic comics locale (often associated with Marvel's clawed mutant) Madripoor.

Posting on his personal X account, Richtman wrote that the city will "play a major role" in the new series, not disclosing what exactly that means:

"Madripoor will play a major role in 'Vision Quest' by the way."

This was in reply to another X user's mention of Madripoor after it was revealed that Insomniac's upcoming Wolverine PlayStation game would also visit the iconic comic book locale.

Madripoor is notably connected to Wolverine as a character in the comics. Logan has visited the city many times over his comic tenure, dating back to the fan-favorite mutants' time fighting in World War II.

The fictional South Asian city has previously appeared in the MCU, being a key location in the hit Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. If Richtman's report proves accurate, Vision Quest will mark the city's grand return to the franchise.

Vision Quest is set to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2026 (rumored to come between July and December). The new streaming series is set to center on Paul Bettany's Vision as he contends with a series of rogue AIs, including Avengers: Age of Ultron big bad Ultron.

How Will Madripoor Play Into Vision Quest?

Marvel Studios

While Madripoor may not be the first place fans think of when pondering where the story of WandaVision could go next, it could be exactly what a series like Vision Quest needs.

The comic book hive of scum and villainy has not been too deeply explored in Marvel Studios' interconnected movie and TV franchise as of yet. This comes despite the South Asian megacity being quite prominent in the source material.

Given Madripoor's history of black market dealings and criminal cohorts, the city's appearance in the 2026 Disney+ makes a lot of sense.

For months, fans have heard about MCU villains returning via Vision Quest, including James Spader's Ultron and Faran Tahir's Raza. What better way to bring them back than by having them associated with the Marvel universe's criminal hub?

It is unknown at this point if Madripoor's mutant connections will come into play, but given how big a part the city has been in many Wolverine stories over the years, perhaps fans will get a few nuggets that could lead to the iconic clawed hero making his MCU debut.