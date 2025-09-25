2026's WandaVision Sequel Gets Disney+ Release Update

The release window for Disney+'s next WandaVision sequel series has narrowed thanks to a new rumor. WandaVision was the first of Marvel Studios' TV shows to release on Disney+ and has since spawned two spiritual sequels, 2024's Agatha All Along, and the upcoming Vision-led series. Vision Quest (the upcoming show's working title) is one of several Marvel Studios projects expected to release in 2026.

While Vision Quest's release date has not been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, but a new report from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has indicated a likely window. According to Perez, Vision Quest will be released between Marvel Studios' two major 2026 films, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday.

Spider-Man 4 is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026, while Avengers 5 is dated for December 18, 2026. This means Vision Quest's release window is most likely between August and November 2026.

Marvel Studios is likely to fill out the early part of the year with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, the first season of which took a March release slot in 2025. The studio also has a second season of the animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, to slot into 2026, which could be released in the first half of the year as well.

More news regarding Marvel's television slate is expected at New York Comic-Con in October, but until then a mid or late 2026 release window for Vision Quest seems probable.

Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) is overseeing Vision Quest as showrunner, with Paul Bettany reprising his role from the MCU as Vision. The series will follow the re-animated version of Vision (aka White Vision) who was introduced in the WandaVision series finale, as he goes on a quest to recover his identity.

How Will Vision Quest Fit Into the MCU?

Marvel

Vision Quest releasing in the back half of 2026 makes sense for several reasons. For one, it serves as a major Marvel television release in the second half of the year, filling the gap between Spider-Man 4 and Avengers 5.

There's also a significant possibility that the events of Vision Quest could have a wider impact on the MCU. In Avengers: Infinity War, Vision was killed in Thanos' quest to capture all the infinity stones, which left Wanda devastated and led to the events of WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Vision Quest will likely answer whether Vision can be returned to his former state, or if he becomes something else after his ordeal at SWORD. If he is able to be restored as the Avengers hero he once was, this could allow him to reunite with his Avengers teammates, potentially setting up a role in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Additionally, Vision Quest is expected to focus on Vision and Wanda's long-lost son, Tommy Maximoff (rumored to be played by Ruaridh Mollica), in a similar way that Agatha All Along explored Billy Maximoff's journey. If the siblings are reunited, this could open the door to several possibilities, including the long-gestating Young Avengers team-up.

All of this makes Vision Quest an important show for the MCU, and it will likely be event viewing for Marvel fans in 2026.