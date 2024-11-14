Paul Bettany's White Vision Confirmed to Return In Marvel's Next Show

The MCU's next show is confirmed to bring back White Vision behind one of the franchise's original stars, Paul Bettany.

While Bettany was a mainstay in the MCU throughout the Infinity Saga, his role as Vision in the Multiverse Saga has understandably been a little more limited. Outside of two episodes of work in What If...? Season 1 and his previously presumed send-off in WandaVision, he's been absent for the last three years.

That's not to say that this character is definitively done in the MCU, as Bettany has teased a Marvel Studios return as Vision for the better part of the last three years.

Paul Bettany's White Vision Returns to the MCU

The first official trailer for Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 3 confirmed Paul Bettany's return as White Vision. This comes after the new season was confirmed to be Marvel Studios' final project released in 2024.

Marvel Studios

The limited footage of White Vision shows him looking as menacing as ever. There is also a shot of him seemingly being stabbed by a unique version of Okoye, who boasts some kind of gold forcefield around her.

Marvel Studios

Another shot shows Vision hovering in the air in front of what appears to be a legion of armored drones, which could be some kind of prototype Iron Man-style weapons.

Marvel Studios

Other clips from the trailer show Riri Williams/Ironheart making her What If...? debut for Season 3. One clip shows her in White Vision-esque armor with a glowing arc reactor on her chest.

Marvel Studios

The full trailer for What If...? Season 3 can be seen below:

White Vision's Future in the MCU

While White Vision's specific role in What If...? Season 3 is still being kept under wraps, the character shows no signs of slowing down in the MCU as a whole.

The veteran is already set to bring his powerful MCU character back in his own solo series centered around White Vision. While Bettany's solo MCU series was originally believed to be set for release in late 2025, the current expectation is that it will join the MCU timeline sometime in 2026 or potentially later.

The series is believed to be the third show in a unique MCU trilogy, closing off the story laid out by both 2021's WandaVision and 2024's Agatha All Along. Currently, plot details remain under wraps, although JARVIS and FRIDAY are rumored to join Vision in his solo series.

This will continue Bettany's run as one of the longest-tenured actors in Marvel Studios after starting his work as JARVIS in the MCU's first-ever movie, Iron Man.

However, after spending nearly two decades with his characters, he has not indicated that he is done with his work with Marvel just yet.

All of Paul Bettany's appearances as JARVIS and Vision in the MCU can be seen on Disney+. What If...? Season 3 will begin airing on Disney+ on December 22.