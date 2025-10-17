Marvel Studios Announces Return of 1 MCU Young Avengers Hero After His 4 Year Absence

A fan-favorite Young Avengers superhero is returning to the MCU next year in Vision Quest, years after his last appearance. The MCU has had an unfortunate pattern in the Multiverse Saga of introducing new heroes and villains, only to leave them behind for years to come. This has included several potential members of the Young Avengers (some of whom aren't so young anymore) in the hopes of one day bringing them together. Across the last four years, fans have met Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, Dominique Thorne's Ironheart, and more potential Young Avengers, such as Wanda Maximoff's sons Billy and Tommy.

Marvel Television debuted the first trailer for Disney+'s Vision Quest at New York Comic-Con, which finally confirmed rumors that Ruaridh Mollica will play Thomas Shepherd, aka Speed. Fans will be well aware that Shepherd is better known as Tommy Maximoff, son of the Scarlet Witch, who debuted in WandaVision.

Marvel Television

Attendees described the Vision Quest trailer ending with a shot of Mollica's character in a CCTV recording that confirmed him as Thomas Shepherd.

Tommy was introduced in WandaVision, played by the young Jett Klyne, as part of Wanda's Westview Hex. Elizabeth Olsen's MCU superhero-turned-villain would later scour the Multiverse for her children, leading to Billy and Tommy's return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As such, there will be four years and a recast between Tommy's last appearance in Doctor Strange 2 and his Fall 2026 return on Disney+ in Vision Quest.

As such, there will be four years and a recast between Tommy's last appearance in Doctor Strange 2 and his Fall 2026 return on Disney+ in Vision Quest.

Vision Quest will officially "conclude" the trilogy that began in WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along. With the Maximoff twins being the linking thread between the three seasons, it appears Disney+'s first trilogy was truly the tale of bringing Wiccan and Speed into the MCU and starting their heroic journeys.

Mollica joins the MCU as the superhero twin brother to actor Joe Locke, who played Billy Maximoff/William Kaplan, aka Wiccan, in Agatha All Along. The actors recently performed together on London's West End in Clarkston, where they meet and develop a relationship in the midst of one's terminal illness.

As Wanda Maximoff dispelled the Westview Hex, the Kaplan family suffered a car crash that killed the 13-year-old William Kaplan. At that same time, Billy Maximoff's soul, which was fading away with his mother's magical Hex, latched on to William's body, effectively reincarnating him in a new body.

Marvel Television

Since Tommy's soul suffered the same doomed fate as Billy's after WandaVision, Vision Quest will require some magical storytelling to explain how he was reincarnated into Thomas Shepherd. It would be a tough sell to viewers that two teenage boys just so happened to die at the exact moment that the Hex was falling in New Jersey, so Tommy's tale could go in a slightly different direction.

Mollica is joined in Vision Quest by Paul Bettany's White Vision, James Spader's Ultron, Todd Stashwick's Paladin, James D'Arcy's JARVIS, T'Nia Miller's Jocasta, Faran Tahirs' Raza, and many more new and returning MCU characters.

Tommy's Vision Quest Return Could Set Up Elizabeth Olsen's MCU Comeback

Marvel Studios

Agatha All Along ended with Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff setting out on a new quest with Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness. Taking on a new, ghostly form, the finale saw Agatha declare, "Let's go find Tommy," kickstarting the journey to reunite Wanda Maximoff's superhero sons in a mystery future project.

While there was once a rumor of an Agatha All Along sequel series about the search for Tommy, that looks less likely as the MCU tightens up its Disney+ output to abandon limited series and prioritize those with multi-season potential.

As Vision Quest has been touted as the conclusion of the WandaVision trilogy, there may be no better place for a family reunion. Of course, Marvel Studios may not be quite ready to reunite the Maximoff family, and may be saving that honor for the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Regardless, Vision Quest will be a pivotal moment in that saga, placing all but one of the family back on the table in the MCU. For now, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff's fate after Doctor Strange 2 is unclear, but a reunited father-son trio could set out to end that mystery and track her down.

Find out how Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda is rumored to return in Avengers 5.