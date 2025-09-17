Much to the chagrin of many, Elizabeth Olsen has yet to be confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, with even director Joe Russo giving a cryptic, "We shall see," regarding whether she will appear. The Scarlet Witch hasn't appeared in over three years, and yet many still attest that she is coming back eventually, possibly in Doomsday or Secret Wars.

Although Avengers 5 is hiding much of its cast, the secrecy around Wanda is particularly intriguing given the mystery of her current whereabouts. After all, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness left it up for debate whether the Scarlet Witch died destroying the Darkhold at Mount Wundagore or if she teleported away at the last second. While some expected to see Olsen return in Agatha All Along, that never came to pass, and Wanda is still off the table, for now.

During The Cosmic Circus' September Q&A, scooper Alex Perez noted a rumor he had heard that a Wanda Maximoff Variant will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, hailing from the X-Men universe that debuted in The Marvels' post-credit scene.

Supposedly, on this Earth, Magneto will be "finally ruling Genosha" with a "royal family" that includes himself, Wanda, Pietro (Quicksilver), and Polaris, all of whom are his children in Marvel Comics:

"In an unofficial capacity, I heard we’d be getting a Wanda variant from the X-Men universe that we’ll see in Avengers: Doomsday, which is a universe where Magneto is finally ruling Genosha as he had always pictured it; and we’d have like a “royal family” type of situation with Erik, Pietro, Wanda, and Polaris.

Marvel

While Elizabeth Olsen would presumably play Wanda Maximoff in this mutant "royal family" alongside Ian McKellen's Magneto, it's tough to tell who would be Quicksilver and Polaris. After all, in the case of Quicksilver, both Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Evan Peters could be on the table to reprise their roles.

Marvel Studios recently cast Scream actress Neve Campbell to play Polaris in X-Men '97, and some may speculate that she could in Avengers: Doomsday.

Supposedly, the studio is eager to explore Wanda's "father-daughter relationship" with Magneto, and has been plotting the idea for several years:

"This is an idea that has been pushed since Multiverse of Madness, and then Deadpool and Wolverine, but it never feels like the right fit because it feels like it takes away from the overall plot. However, the main point they would like to explore with Wanda is the father-daughter relationship with Erik."

Interestingly, Doctor Strange 2 producer Richie Palmer also hinted that Magneto are more mutants could have appeared in the 2022 blockbuster, but doing so "might've distracted from the experience."

So far, Elizabeth Olsen is one of nine actors who have denied being in Doomsday or Secret Wars, but one can never tell when to believe an MCU star.

Historically, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were mutants and children of Magneto, but that was all thrown out thanks to the MCU. At the time the Maximoffs were joining the MCU, Disney didn't hold the rights to the X-Men, but could still use these siblings due to their Avengers history, albeit without their mutant links.

As such, the MCU not only wrote a new backstory for Wanda and Pietro, but also retconned Marvel Comics history in 2014's AXIS event. Essentially, this confirmed they weren't actually Magneto's children or mutants, with Wanda turning out to be a witch whose magical powers were enhanced by the High Evolutionary.

Despite the retcon, Marvel Comics still celebrates the connection between Scarlet Witch and the Master of Magnetism, as he continues to treat her as a daughter.

In bringing this Scarlet Witch Variant to Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios would be ending a long era of her and Magneto's relationship going unacknowledged in live-action across both the MCU and Fox X-Men.

Wanda's MCU Role Could Change After Avengers 5 & 6

Marvel Studios

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch reportedly won't be recast after Avengers: Secret Wars brings about a soft reboot of the MCU. As such, Marvel Studios could rewrite her story after the Multiversal event pulls the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four under one Earth, finally incorporating her connection to Magneto.

Of course, as the X-Men are getting rebooted in Phase 7, Olsen would be tied to a brand-new Magneto, not one played by Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender.

Having spent many years as an Avengers-related character, such a twist could open a new world for Wanda in the MCU, exploring her X-Men roots instead.

But for now, many will be eager to know what comes next for Wanda in Doomsday, and whether the Earth-616 Variant will appear. While the answer to that is uncertain, it seems likely her story is not done, and some have speculated she could ally with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in the upcoming movies.

This could even lead to multiple Scarlet Witches showing up in the next Avengers movies, as Wanda could be of great interest to Doctor Doom as a potential cause of an Incursion in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While fans wait for whatever surprises Doomsday is holding, Olsen will reprise Wanda on Disney+ this year, now as Marvel Zombies' main villain.