Patrick Stewart's 2026 MCU Return Can Officially Fix An X-Men Injustice

Avengers: Doomsday is set to feature the return of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, marking a crucial move to rectify an X-Men injustice that occurred to the mutants' leader. Stewart made a surprise comeback in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a member of Earth-838's Illuminati, but some would argue that his return was underwhelming due to being killed off rather quickly by the Scarlet Witch. Xavier's death in the MCU flick made the X-Men leader look weak. This was unlike his Fox X-Men counterpart, where Xavier was much more powerful and would give Wanda a solid fight.

Patrick Stewart's upcoming comeback as Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday is set to fix a key issue with his past roles in the Fox and MCU movies. It lays the groundwork for him to have a perfect send-off, considering that the Multiverse Saga's crossover event will mark his final appearance as the famed Marvel hero.

Aside from his brutal death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Professor X also died several times on-screen in his previous projects. The character was disintegrated into dust by Jean Grey in X-Men: The Last Stand, died in Wolverine's arms after being stabbed to death by X-24 in Logan, and temporarily faced death in X-Men: Days of Future Past (but it was reversed due to Wolverine's actions in the past).

Marvel Studios

While Xavier's death could still happen in Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios has a perfect opportunity to give Patrick Stewart a more substantial role by introducing him as a mentor figure not just for the X-Men but for all the heroes, thereby cementing a triumphant send-off for the character.

As one of the most powerful X-Men in Doomsday, Xavier deserves to have a fighting chance against Doctor Doom. The upcoming MCU film could elevate the character by serving as the orchestrator behind the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four's partnership, prompting them to collaborate against a common enemy. Doomsday could also provide Xavier with memorable sequences that will last for a long time, showcasing the full extent of his mind-bending powers.

Alex Perez of Cosmic Circus stated in November 2025 that Doomsday would feature a "mutant utopia" that Magneto had always dreamed of, and this could tie into Charles Xavier; it might hint that a truce between the two characters in their universe has already happened. This could also mean that the X-Men are united, which spells bad news for Doctor Doom, considering that these heroes are more powerful together than when divided. With the X-Men together in full force, Charles Xavier can take charge, and his heroic exit would inspire the remaining heroes to continue the fight amid Doom's chaos.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will assemble the Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Joining Stewart in the film is a stacked cast of 27 confirmed actors, led by Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Vanessa Kirby, and many more. Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Why Charles Xavier's Return in Doomsday Should Be More Than Fan Service

Marvel Studios

While Charles Xavier's return in Avengers: Doomsday is treated by some as nostalgia bait and fan service, the Russo Brothers could pull off a surprising move by pushing the X-Men leader to the forefront of the battle against Doctor Doom. This would give Patrick Stewart the ending and send-off that he deserves.

The fact that Stewart is part of Doomsday's confirmed cast list means that Professor X should have more screen time than in his previous role in Doctor Strange 2. This could potentially make him the anchor for all heroes by providing significant insight into how to handle a huge threat like Doctor Doom.

Charles Xavier's return in Doomsday is the final chance for the character to cement his legacy. It'd be quite a way to do so, setting the stage for his impact to be felt even after the credits of the upcoming MCU crossover roll.