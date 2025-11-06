Marvel Star Will Reportedly Say Goodbye to Their Iconic X-Men Role In Avengers: Doomsday

Sir Patrick Stewart may say goodbye to Professor Charles Xavier after Avengers: Doomsday. The X-Men will play a major role for Marvel Studios in Doomsday, which will be the group's first time sharing equal billing in a live-action movie alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. However, considering how long some of these stars have played their roles, it may be time for some of them to close this chapter of their careers.

A new rumor indicated that Stewart will make his final appearance as Professor Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday. According to insider Kristian Harloff on The Kristian Harloff Show, Harloff teased to fans that Stewart "is done with acting" after his second MCU appearance, meaning this may be the final time the X-Men legend brings the iconic X-Men leader to life:

"And then this was the big one that I heard...So, we know that Patrick Stewart is going to be making an appearance here as Professor X, that we know. Apparently, he is done with acting after this. Apparently, this is it. Apparently, he's stepping down..."

Now 85 years old, Patrick Stewart first played Professor X in 2000's X-Men and embodied the hero in six of the 11 movies from 20th Century Fox's X-Men Saga. While Charles Xavier died in 2017's Logan, Stewart brought the character back to life for his MCU debut in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which showed Xavier leading the Illuminati. Now, he is confirmed for his second credit with Marvel Studios.

Stewart is one of 27 cast members confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, the fourth film being released in the MCU's Phase 6 slate and the fifth Avengers film overall. The film will highlight the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and more as they confront Victor von Doom, who threatens to either rule over or destroy the Multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday is set to debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Will Patrick Stewart Be in Avengers: Secret Wars?

20th Century Fox

As exciting as it will be to see Patrick Stewart make another appearance in the MCU, especially alongside so many first-time X-Men actors, Doomsday is just the tip of the iceberg for Marvel's Multiverse Saga. The real culmination of the saga comes with Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to be the biggest superhero movie in history.

All that's known about Secret Wars is Doctor Doom's return as the main villain, along with just over a handful of cast members already confirmed for inclusion. However, this report suggests that Stewart may take his final bow in the MCU before Professor X can appear in that last movie.

Should Doomsday be the movie where Professor X ends his Marvel tenure, he may wind up being a major character who gets killed off in Doctor Doom's assault. That would unquestionably give the MCU's remaining heroes something to fight for, as they would have to "avenge" his death before the end of the fifth and sixth team-up films.