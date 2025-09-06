Marvel Studios Reportedly Won't Recast One of Their Most Powerful Dead Heroes

According to a recent report, Marvel Studios won't recast one of its most powerful dead heroes, and this update could hint at the character's future in the MCU. The long-running superhero shared universe is nearing its endpoint in the Multiverse Saga, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige already confirmed that Avengers: Secret Wars would "reset" the MCU, hinting that a game-changing and universe-altering event will likely happen that would potentially restart the MCU as fans know it. This would mean that some dead characters could have the chance to return after the Multiverse Saga.

One of the shocking deaths in the MCU's Phase 4 is the Scarlet Witch's demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While Wanda Maximoff's fate might've been sealed in the Doctor Strange sequel, speculation is still rampant online, considering that many fans are still in denial about the powerful characters' fate. Ahead of the confirmed reset once the Multiverse Saga concludes, a new update may shed some light on Scarlet Witch's fate, and it should excite fans.

Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus responded to a fan asking about the looming reset after Avengers: Secret Wars, confirming that Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch will not be recast after the Multiverse Saga:

laser_gum: "Hey Alex and Lizzie, thanks for doing these Q&A’s as always. So Kevin Feige said in a recent interview how after Avengers: Secret Wars they plan to reset the MCU and recast a lot of the characters we knew from the whole MCU, like Iron Man and Captain America. I’m wondering if you know what characters will NOT be recast after Secret Wars and will stay with their same actor/actress?" Alex Perez: "Scarlet Witch, for starters."

Perez's response suggests that there are still big plans for Wanda Maximoff even after the Multiverse Saga, which makes sense because the MCU's next phase will push the mutants into the forefront. It still remains to be seen if the next two Avengers movies will confirm if Wanda is truly dead, but there has been a lot of insight from producers and Feige himself about the character's fate.

Agatha All Along seemingly confirmed that the Scarlet Witch is dead, especially after Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vadal (which later turned out to be Death itself) later declared in Episode 1 that the "witch is gone, taking all the copies of the Darkhold with her."

Still, Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer was non-committal about the Scarlet Witch's fate, noting that she couldn't answer because it was "not [her] department:"

"But as far as the larger MCU of it. Yeah, it is not my department. But as you know, I am forever rooting for Wanda Maximoff to come grace us with her presence."

Schaeffer's comments were in line with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige's response because he also played coy about what truly happened to the Scarlet Witch after seemingly being crushed by Mount Wundagorue in Doctor Strange 2's ending:

“I don’t know that we saw her under rubble? I saw a tower coming down and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means.”

It seems that there is more story to tell for the Scarlet Witch even after her "death," and this latest update about Elizabeth Olsen being retained for the role after the reset opens up many exciting storytelling possibilities for the character.

What's Next for the Scarlet Witch After the Multiverse Saga

Marvel Studios

Given Scarlet Witch's importance and insane power level, it is reasonable to assume that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will finally clear the air on what truly happened to her after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Whether she was transported to another dimension right before Mount Wundagore's collapse or someone else saved her and kept her hidden, the answer will likely surface sooner rather than later.

Moreover, fans and critics have highly praised Elizabeth Olsen's performance, and it is a no-brainer for the actress to continue playing Wanda Maximoff after the Multiverse Saga to usher in the MCU's new era.

The "reset" after Avengers: Secret Wars offers a fresh start for the Scarlet Witch, which is a perfect opportunity for her, considering all the horrible things she did during WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Scarlet Witch could serve as the bridge between the Avengers and the X-Men, helping each group of heroes understand their differences and lean toward working together to protect the new Earth.

At some point, the MCU could also finally adapt the House of M storyline, where the Scarlet Witch played a prominent role. Bringing this story to the big screen would fulfill Olsen's wish of saying the iconic line, "no more mutants."