Marvel Studios Will Repeat WandaVision’s Successful Episode Strategy in VisionQuest

Marvel Studios' WandaVision trilogy will complete exactly as it began, as VisionQuest will copy a popular strategy from the original show. The MCU's first Disney+ series, WandaVision, was an enthralling experience for fans, with a reality-bending, conspiracy-esque mystery brewing throughout, and two Avengers, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision, stuck in a sitcom. That story debuted White Vision, a new incarnation of the character that will soon begin a journey to "regain his memories and humanity" in Fall 2026's VisionQuest.

Speaking with Phase Hero's Brandon Davis, Vision Quest showrunner Terry Matalas was asked which episodes are his favorite, to which he hinted at one way that the Disney+ sequel series will copy WandaVision and its episode strategy.

The Star Trek: Picard veteran hinted that every episode is "very different" and feels like "different types of movies" with uniquely special moments:

They’re all very different. Each one of them are different types of movies. So for each one, I can say, 'Can’t wait for that.' They all have favorite moments for me."

This same strategy was felt in WandaVision where all nine episodes had a vastly different feel, with the first seven taking inspiration from sitcoms of various eras.

The series premiere drew inspiration from the black-and-white aesthetic of I Love Lucy and The Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1950s, while Episode 7 reached 2010s sitcoms like Modern Family and The Office, referencing mockumentary styles.

The MCU newcomer noted that he is "excited to get the first two out to the world" and begin this "fun family story" with a strange AI twist:

"I'm excited to get the first two out to the world, even though we're a bit away from that. Just to kick off the journey because I think it is a fun family story in a unique sort of weird AI way."

To be clear, Matalas was not referring to elements of VisionQuest being created using AI, but rather its central AI themes and characters. The series will center around the dynamic between Paul Bettany's Vision and James Spader's Ultron, with other AI characters like Jocasta, FRIDAY, JARVIS, and EDITH set to appear.

VisionQuest Might Be Just as Crazy as WandaVision

Marvel Television

VisionQuest has been touted as the trilogy-capped to the saga that began in WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along. Both of those series featured nine 30-minute (ish) episodes, meaning VisonQuest could use a similar structure with truly episodic storytelling, unlike other sliced-up movie-esque Disney+ series.

Terry Matalas' clue that Vision Quest's episodes, however many there may be, are all "different types of movies" is certainly curious. One has to wonder if he is simply referring to genre or tonal shifts between episodes, or is hinting that, as WandaVision did with sitcoms, VisonQuest will be inspired by specific movies.

Interestingly, there have been rumors that Vision Quest will feature the synthezoid's family from Marvel Comics, and not just the one he started with Wanda Maximoff, which also includes their sons, Billy and Tommy.

In Tom King's 2015 storyline, Vision, the synthezoid Avenger created two children, Viv and Vivian, and their mother, Virginia, in an effort to humanize himself. As VisionQuest will see the hero try to "regain his memories and humanity" in his new body, introducing the Visions may be a logical move.

Regardless, between potentially introducing Vision's family and bringing back a host of Marvel AIs, not to mention debuting a recast Tommy Maximoff, VisionQuest is looking just as chaotic and confusing as WandaVision in all the best ways.