Paul Bettany's New Vision Disney+ Show Gets Promising Update

The upcoming Marvel Studios Disney+ show focused on Paul Bettany’s Vision, who was last seen in WandaVision, has received a promising update.

Back in October 2022, fans were surprised by a report claiming that everyone’s favorite android would be getting his own Disney+ series in Vision Quest. Past the name, however, not much else is known about the project.

Another significant piece of relevant news is that "there is a possibility for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to appear [in the series].” If she doesn’t show up in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, then this would be her first appearance since her supposed death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But what else should fans expect from the project?

Disney+

In new posts on Twitter, journalist and industry insider Charles Murphy shared a promising update regarding the Disney+ series Vision Quest.

Murphy noted that filming is set to begin in 2024 and that fans should “expect Vision-related characters.”

Hearing how Vision Quest is set to begin production next year is fairly promising, seeing as just the other day, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that the company’s Disney+ shows are on “a slower path.”

In response to a confused fan’s reply, he elaborated a tiny bit more:

“I mean it'll have characters that comic book fans might associate with Vision.”

While these tweets are extremely vague, Murphy is likely alluding to the android’s family who was introduced in Tom King’s 2015 miniseries, Vision.

Marvel Comics

This includes his wife Virginia, son Vin, daughter Viv, and dog Sparky.

A previous rumor did claim that the series would be introducing Viv while also building the foundation for a proper Young Avengers project in the future.

Vision Makes a Family?

It seems that the studio really wants to get Paul Bettany’s character back on the playing field. After all, he just up and flew away at the end of WandaVision—leaving not a single clue as to where he went.

When it comes to the potential introduction of Vision’s family, there is one key character who really makes the biggest impact: his daughter Viv. In fact, she even goes on to become a member of The Champions, a team of younger heroes.

Viv would be a perfect character to introduce into the MCU and could easily be a part of any eventual Young Avengers project—that is if they ever start development on one.

Marvel Studios’ next Disney+ project, Secret Invasion, is currently rumored to drop in May on the streaming platform.