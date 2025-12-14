Avengers Secret Wars: Key WandaVision Star Hints At Return In 2027 Movie

The first member of the WandaVision cast has been confirmed to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. The cast of Marvel's Multiverse Saga-capping 2027 blockbuster still largely remains a mystery, but there have been a few names attached to the super-powered epic. Production for the movie is reportedly set to begin late next year, positioning it for a December 2027 release.

In the latest Russo Brothers sequel, fans can expect names like Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to all be present. One name who could also be making an appearance is Paul Bettany's Vision, at least that is according to some new comments from the longtime MCU star.

As part of a new interview with The Telegraph, Bettany updated fans on the future of his comic book synthezoid, specifically regarding its connection to the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. When asked about his upcoming schedule, the Vision actor let slip, "I think I've got some Avengers duties next year."

Marvel Studios

One can assume, given that Secret Wars production is set to begin next year, that this reference is to the 2027 Marvel movie, a film for which Bettany has not yet been confirmed to appear. If that is the case, Bettany would mark the first WandaVision star to attach themselves to the Secret Wars movie.

There have been rumors circulating about Elizabeth Olsen's potential appearance in the film as the Scarlet Witch; however, no official announcement on that front has been made public at this point.

Vision will next appear in the MCU in his upcoming Marvel Studios solo series, VisionQuest, which is due out on Disney+ sometime in 2026. The new series will reportedly serve as a direct setup to Avengers: Secret Wars, following Bettany's longtime Avenger as he pieces his identity back together after being revived in the form of White Vision in WandaVision.

How Could Vision Play Into Avengers: Secret Wars?

Marvel Studios

Vision's big-screen return in Avengers: Secret Wars is an exciting prospect. The character has not been seen in a Marvel movie since Avengers: Infinity War, where the Soul Stone (the very thing that gave him life) was brutally torn from his forehead by the terrifying Mad Titan Thanos.

In the time since then, the character has been revived, all thanks to Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, albeit in a form that does not necessarily have the memories of his past self.

This could be an interesting take on the character to bring into something as big as Secret Wars. Will he remember the Avengers? Is he the key to stopping the movie's presumed Multiverse-altering conflict?

His appearance in the film could potentially lay the groundwork for some exciting other MCU pieces on the board as well, though. One of the most prevalent rumors about his upcoming VisionQuest has been that it will somehow take the next step toward the MCU's Champions assembling on-screen for the first time.

Perhaps it will not just be Vision leaping from VisionQuest into Secret Wars, but also some of these Champions characters, including both Billy and Tommy Maximoff. And if they are searching for Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, as some popular fan theories have suggested, maybe she is the key to thwarting Doctor Doom's plans in all this.