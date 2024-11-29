MCU: 4 Upcoming Movies & Shows Where Wiccan May Return

After Billy Maximoff was first introduced in WandaVision many fans were hopeful he'd return to the MCU one day under his superhero moniker Wiccan.

This wish eventually came true in Agatha All Along where Joe Locke appeared as the hero in his full superhero costume.

Locke's character's identity was initially kept secret in Agatha All Along, until it was revealed in the sixth episode that Billy's spirit had survived after Wanda's spell ended, and his soul moved into the body of Billy Kaplan.

At the end of Agatha All Along, Billy and Agatha set out to look for Billy's twin, Tommy, indicating that Locke's character may have a bright future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Where Will Wiccan Appear Next in the MCU?

Vision Quest

Marvel Studios

The most logical place for Wiccan to appear would be in the MCU's next WandaVision sequel series. Paul Bettany's White Vision is set to return in the series, rumored to be titled Vision Quest, which will see the character searching for a new purpose.

With Agatha All Along re-introducing Billy into the MCU, it would make sense that Vision's series could do the same for Tommy Maximoff (and Vision Quest is even said to be casting for a teenage lead.)

Billy was last seen leaving to search for Tommy making Vision Quest the ideal series for the family to reunite and complete the trilogy that began with WandaVision.

Doctor Strange 3

Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange's involvement in Wanda Maximoff's story in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness positions the Sorcerer Supreme's third movie as an ideal place to meet her son, Billy.

The third film has not been confirmed yet, but rumor has it that Marvel is close to securing a deal for Doctor Strange 3, making its future likely, particularly after its post-credits cliffhanger.

The post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw Benedict Cumberbatch's wizard follow Clea (Charlize Theron) into the Dark Dimension to fix an incursion.

Wiccan has exhibited the same level of magical power as his mother, and could probably use a mentor like Doctor Strange to teach him how to use it.

If nothing else, Billy may seek out Doctor Strange to get the full story behind the Scarlet Witch's demise, which remains murky after the events of Agatha All Along.

The fact that America Chavez, who was introduced in the Doctor Strange sequel, and Wiccan have both been part of the Young Avengers in the comics also shouldn't be ignored. Uniting the two of them in Doctor Strange 3 could help pave the way for an eventual Young Avengers movie.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is still shaping up but Marvel seemingly wants to include as many of its new characters as possible. At Comic-Con, Kevin Feige confirmed all four Fantastic Four cast members would join the Avengers in their fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom.

This opens the door for many more Phase 4 and 5 heroes to join the MCU crossover film, with the cast likely being comprised of a balance of newer heroes and those remaining after Avengers: Endgame.

With the Scarlet Witch out of the picture (for now), this could be the time for her son Billy (and potentially Tommy) to take up her mantle.

A Young Avengers team-up was teased at the end of The Marvels, with Kate Bishop and Kamala Khan meeting up.

By the time Avengers: Doomsday rolls around, perhaps the full Young Avengers team, including Wiccan, will be assembled and ready to help out the adults.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

It can be assumed that many of the heroes who make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday will also be involved in the follow-up film Avengers: Secret Wars. Therefore, if Wiccan does appear in Avengers 5, he's sure to have a role in Avengers 6 as well.

An alternative could be that Wiccan and the Young Avengers are only teased at the end of Avengers 5, and are then called upon in Secret Wars to help the original team win their final battle, potentially setting them up for their own Young Avengers film in the process.

Every episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.