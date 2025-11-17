New Avengers: Doomsday Update Will Change Fans’ Minds About the Russo Brothers’ MCU Return

A recent Avengers: Doomsday update is sure to change fans' minds about The Russo Brothers' MCU return. After more than half a decade away from the super-powered franchise, Joe and Anthony Russo are back working within the series, bringing to life the long-awaited next Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday. While the Russos left the MCU as heroes with the acclaimed Avengers: Endgame, the last few years have not been too kind to the formerly fan-favorite directors.

Since their last MCU, the directing duo has released three movies, averaging a dismal Rotten Tomatoes score of 32.3% between them. This has led to a feeling of trepidation among some former fans of the Infinity War filmmakers. Had the Russos lost their touch, or were they simply best suited to working within Marvel's interconnected canon?

A new update on the Russo Brothers' next MCU project may cause some of those skeptics to reconsider their position, as Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly shaping up well. According to Insider Daniel Richtman, Doomsday "looks way better visually" than any of the Russos' other work within the MCU:

"I have heard 'Doomsday' looks way better visually than the Russos' other Marvel films."

Considering the Russos' Marvel Studios projects are easily considered the directors' best, this could potentially mean that the 2026 MCU team-up is already shaping up to be one of their most impressive filmography.

Seeing as there have been reports that Marvel may seek to keep the two in the MCU fold beyond their work on Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, Doomsday may be the return to form that The Russo Brothers have been looking for since Endgame in 2019.

Avengers: Doomsday marks not only the MCU return of the Russo Brothers but also that of former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. Downey will play a pivotal role in the new movie, playing its central villain, Doctor Doom, as opposed to the armored hero fans typically know him as.

The new film follows Earth's Mightiest Heroes as they, along with characters from several other realities, take on the villainous Victor Von Doom, who seeks to dominate the Marvel Multiverse. Doomsday comes to theaters on December 18, 2026.

Will Avengers: Doomsday Redeem The Russo Brothers For Fans?

Marvel Studios

Even hearing that Avengers: Doomsday will reportedly be the best-looking MCU movie from The Russo Brothers will do little to convince fans skeptical of the pair, given their recent output.

And, to be frank, the Russos have not done themselves any favors in their work post-Endgame. All three of their movies released since the epic Infinity Saga-capper have failed to break 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, with two of three sitting below 30%. This is not a good sign for fans asking, 'What have you done for me lately?'

However, Doomsday has all the makings of being a significant redemption moment for the pair. All the cogs in the Avengers 5 machine look awfully similar to those of Avengers 3 and 4. Downey is back in the MCU saddle, and the writing team of Markus and McFeely has helped pen the script, following up on their work on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame.

Yes, the Russos are the head of this super-powered snake in making Avengers: Doomsday, but the team around them closely resembles that which produced some of the best comic movies in the history of the genre. So, hopefully, the last few years were just a short detour for Joe and Anthony Russo, with Doomsday marking the grand return for the legendary MCU filmmakers.