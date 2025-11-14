Avengers: Doomsday Will Abandon Doctor Doom's Iconic Green for New Costumes (Report)

New reporting revealed Avengers: Doomsday will abandon the iconic green color of Doctor Doom's costumes in the new movie. The upcoming Avengers film will see Robert Downey Jr. return to the franchise, this time playing an otherworldly take on the iconic Victor Von Doom. However, recent reports have suggested he may not be the only Doom in the movie, with a whole evil cabal backing Downey's version of the character up in his quest for Multiversal dominance.

Details of these Doom Variants remain scarce (if they are even in the movie at all), but it has been said that at least some of them will abandon one of the character's most identifiable elements. Speaking on a new episode of The Hot Mic podcast, insider John Rocha noted that he's heard a few of these other Dooms will not sport the character's green costume.

There will be "two female Doctor Dooms. One with a purple cloak and golden mask, and the other with a gold cloak and mask," Rocha posited:

"You can mention there are at least... two female Doctor Dooms. One with a purple cloak and golden mask, and the other with a gold cloak and mask. There are other Dooms too, male ones."

This would be a significant departure for the Doom character, who is best known for his green cloak and silver mask. To this point, every Doom-based Doomsday tease has featured the villain's classic costume, but that may be only one look the Multiversal big bad will sport in the movie.

Given the film's reality-hopping trimmings, it seems more and more likely there will be multiple Dooms depicted in the 2026 MCU adventure. This is especially the case, considering that Doomsday was originally part of The Kang Dynasty, which was seemingly set to feature dozens of Variants of the titular villain.

While Downey has been cast as one Doom, he may only be one piece in a greater Doom-themed mosaic that will make up the movie's central antagonistic force.

Avengers: Doomsday will follow several realities' worth of heroes taking on the villainous Doctor Doom, including the typical cast of MCU Avengers characters (Thor, Captain America, etc.), along with the classic X-Men heroes from Fox's time with the franchise.

Doomsday will see Avengers: Endgame filmmakers return to the franchise for the first time since their Infinity Saga end cap, with a script from Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. Avengers: Doomsday comes to theaters on December 18, 2026.

Why Will Doctor Doom Look Different in Avengers: Doomsday?

Hearing these reports of a purple and gold-themed Doctor Doom, rather than his traditional green and silver look, will almost surely furrow some brows among longtime Marvel Comics fans.

While other characters have undergone significant redesigns over the years, Doom has remained largely unchanged in his super-powered look since his debut in 1962.

There have been minor tweaks here and there, or exciting one-off looks for particular comic storylines (like the iconic Reed Richards Doom and Doom 2099 suits). But for the most part, his visual calling cards have been mostly the same.

However, adding a bit of hue-based variety to the character might be the best thing for his role in Avengers: Doomday, in particular. If the reports are accurate, and there will be several Variants of Doctor Doom featured in the film, it will be vital that Doomsday does enough to differentiate between the differing versions of the character.

Doom notably wears a mask and a large hood, so being able to distinguish which Doom is which will be key to gaining audience buy-in for each of the villain's Variants. Giving them different, unique costumes is the easiest way to do that.