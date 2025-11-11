Avengers: Doomsday Report Reveals A Female Doctor Doom Is Coming

Avengers: Doomsday is rumored to bring a female Doctor Doom into its already massive cast of characters. Amongst the Avengers sequel's countless shocking moments, fans will be reintroduced to former Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom, who will become the Multiverse Saga's ultimate big bad. However, considering the multiverse's impact on this film and its follow-up, Marvel doesn't appear to be stopping with just one Doom.

A new rumor stated that Avengers: Doomsday will include a female version of Doctor Doom. According to scooper Daniel Richtman, "there will reportedly be multiple Doctor Dooms" in Marvel Studios' next Avengers film. He even specifically mentioned "female variants."

While Avengers: Doomsday has plenty of villains and former villains in its cast, this is the first time fans are hearing about it featuring more than one Doctor Doom. As of writing, there are no reports indicating who will play this Doom variant or any others who may join the cast.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the fifth Avengers movie in the MCU and the third released in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate. Robert Downey Jr. will be front and center as Victor von Doom, and the film has 27 cast members from across Marvel movie history confirmed to appear on the big screen. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

How Many Doom Variants Will Be Part of Avengers: Doomsday?

Considering Avengers: Doomsday will take place in at least three different universes, fans expect to see more than one variant of countless Marvel characters from both sides of the fight. This makes it no surprise that more than one Doctor Doom will wreak havoc, with Downey's Doom expected to assemble his own team of antagonists to accomplish his undisclosed goals.

Should the rumor regarding the female Doom be true, this could be a way to introduce Valeria Richards (Reed Richards and Sue Storm's second child after Franklin Richards). In the comic, she often possesses powers resembling those of her mother, combined with Doom's next-level intellect, making her just as dangerous as her male counterpart.

This also may not be the only Doom variant to play a role in Doomsday, as Downey's version is sure to have a plan in mind that can only be described as mammoth. Although Marvel is sure to keep numerous secrets about these and other variants in the movie, the scale should be massive after fans discover the final count of everyone involved.