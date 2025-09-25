Top Marvel executive Kevin Feige updated fans on whether the Fantastic Four's second child could join the MCU. Reed Richards and Sue Storm's son had a massive impact on The Fantastic Four: First Steps, marking the first time the two have been parents in any of their live-action movies. That family dynamic may change even more as Marvel's First Family is further integrated into Marvel Studios' narrative.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared his first comments on Valeria Richards, Reed Richards and Sue Storm's second child, and her place in the MCU. One of the main plot points in The Fantastic Four was Franklin Richards' birth, setting him up to be one of the most powerful characters in the entire MCU. In the comics, Valeria is Franklin's superpowered sister, but there were no signs of her being brought into the MCU until now.

Speaking to at a press event earlier this year, Feige teased the "great potential" Valeria has in the MCU. He also touched on how Franklin was brought into this movie after "it had never been done before" in any of the Fantastic Four's previous live-action movies:

"As always, look at the comics. Look at the comics! There is great potential with Franklin. There’s great potential in their [Reed and Sue's] other child, too. I mean, really the reason to do it first is because it had never been done before. There have been four other movies, as you’re well aware, and Franklin had never been a part of them. As we were looking for ways to set this movie apart – to do a definitive version of Fantastic Four – we thought the notion of that child and his importance to come would be a good place to start and embrace. And that’s certainly what Matt Shakman embraced."

He explained how "Marvel has always been about family," mentioning teams like the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the Fantastic Four with that theme. Taking that into account, he made it clear that this "was always going to be at the forefront" for the MCU's last 2025 theatrical release:

"I think Marvel has always been about family. It’s about found family in the case of the Guardians and the Avengers – and half found family, half actual family in Fantastic Four. But being Marvel’s first family, that was always going to be at the forefront."

As of the Fantastic Four's first MCU movie, Reed and Sue are only parents to Franklin after Sue gave birth about midway through the story. There are no signs indicating they are thinking about having another child yet, although these comments from Feige may change that status soon.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps marked Marvel Studios' first Phase 6 movie, giving the team their first solo movie under the MCU umbrella. Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the titular team starts four years into their time as heroes before going up against Galactus and the threat of their world being consumed. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is still playing in theaters worldwide.

Valeria Richards' Potential Impact on the MCU Post-Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios

The post-credits scene from The Fantastic Four: First Steps set the story four years after the events of the film, with Franklin Richards having grown into a young child. However, fans saw some qualities in Franklin usually reserved for Valeria in the comics, putting her eventual debut in question.

While Franklin is known for his reality-warping powers, Valeria's powers are rooted in her incredible intellect, which rivals that of Reed Richards. She also possesses cosmic-level powers, including generating and manipulating a psionic force and time. Other powers include force field projection, energy blasts, and enhanced strength.

Most immediately, the Fantastic Four and Franklin are destined for a meeting with the Avengers and the legacy X-Men, which will likely lead them to at least a visit to Earth-616 (as teased by Thunderbolts*' post-credits scene).

Whether Valeria comes before or after the end of the Multiverse Saga is a mystery, but based on Feige's quotes, she may be on her way sooner than many expect.