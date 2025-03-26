It's time for Marvel's greatest heroes to assemble again with a mix of familiar and fresh faces in Avengers: Doomsday.

At 2024's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Avengers 5 was given a clear path forward: The Russo Brothers will return to direct, and Robert Downey Jr. will play the lead villain, Doctor Doom. Since then, Doomsday has accumulated a mixture of confirmed, rumored, and inferred to create this show-stopping cast.

With filming set to begin later this year, now's a great time to learn who is expected to appear in Avengers 5.

Avengers Doomsday Cast & Characters Guide (2025)

Most of the characters listed have either been confirmed by Marvel Studios, reported by reliable sources, or featured on the cast posted by a Production Weekly listing.

However, some nearing the end of the list are rumored and pending confirmation:

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

After an 11-year run as Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ) dons a new mask as Victor Von Doom, taking charge in Avengers: Doomsday.

For some, this is a desperate move by Disney and Marvel to live up to the hype of the next Avengers film without relying enough on its newer characters.

Others may argue that Downey Jr. is one of the best actors in Hollywood, regardless of his past in the MCU, and will be able to carry the film as the lead antagonist.

It's unclear how Doom will fit into the Multiverse Saga but rumors say that Downey Jr.'s MCU reunion will be less than a year earlier in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Pedro Pascal - Mr. Fantastic

Making its presence felt at SDCC, Marvel Studios confirmed that the Fantastic Four will play a pivotal role in the next two Avengers films, including Doomsday.

A teaser reel gave fans their first look at Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards. It also featured the team's astronaut-themed origins, the liftoff of their spacecraft, and a dramatic shot of Galactus looming over Earth.

As a fundamentally new chapter of the Multiverse Saga (taking place in an alternate retro-futuristic timeline), The Fantastic Four will most likely significantly set up Doomsday.

Pascal's take on Mr. Fantastic, one of the most intelligent characters in Marvel Comics, will likely be crucial and take on a leading role in the fifth Avengers film.

Vanessa Kirby - The Invisible Woman

In Avengers: Doomsday, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman, is expected to play a critical role as the Fantastic Four confront Doom on the big stage.

Her ability to generate force fields (recently shown in live-action) and turn invisible will likely be instrumental in supporting the Avengers in their fight against a larger cosmic threat.

Doomsday will continue Susan's story from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, solidifying her as a pivotal figure in the MCU's future.

Joseph Quinn - The Human Torch

The Human Torch, recently revitalized by Chris Evans in Deadpool & Wolverine, is entering a new era with Joseph Quinn.

From Eddie in Stranger Things to Johnny, fans of Quinn are excited about his biggest role yet, following two significant parts in 2024's A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator II.

In Avengers: Doomsday, Human Torch will certainly be of use given his flight and fiery abilities. Many comics fans will also be waiting on bated breath to see if he and Tom Holland's Spider-Man interact, as the two are famous friends.

Ebon Moss Bachrach - The Thing

Joining the rest of his team is The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, part-Reed Richard's best friend, part-giant rock superhero.

New concept art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps revealed Moss-Bachrach's The Thing in his MCU debut, looking incredibly comic-book accurate. The image highlights Grimm's iconic rocky form that will help clobber Doctor Doom in 2026.

Sebastian Stan - The Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan is set to reprise his role as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, in Avengers: Doomsday, marking his 11th appearance in the MCU. Like The Fantastic Four, 2025's Thunderbolts* heroes are also expected to appear in Avengers 5.

Past set photos from Thunderbolts* showed Stan in a gray suit, with the actor revealing that Barnes will serve as a congressman in the film—a role that could carry over into Avengers: Doomsday.

However, the events of Thunderbolts* will help viewers have a clearer idea of what Barnes and the rest of the newly formed team will prepare for in Doomsday.

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh will portray Yelena Belova in Avengers: Doomsday, following her appearances in Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the upcoming Thunderbolts*.

Previously teased for a significant role when the film was titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Yelena's return will follow her leadership role in Thunderbolts*, where the trailer shows her taking the primary role.

With her growing prominence in the Multiverse Saga, Yelena will fill the Widow void left by Scarlett Johansson unless, of course, the acclaimed actress un-retires from the MCU.

Wyatt Russell - US Agent

Wyatt Russell is confirmed to return as John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, in Avengers: Doomsday, expanding his complex arc within the MCU.

Introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Walker's controversial actions as Captain America led to his public fall from grace and subsequent recruitment by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine as a covert operative.

Following his role in Thunderbolts* this summer (which Russell is excited about), Walker's return in Avengers: Doomsday positions him as a key player in the evolving dynamics between heroes and antiheroes within the Avengers' ranks.

David Harbour - Red Guardian

David Harbour will return as Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, in Avengers: Doomsday. He will bring his blend of humor and strength to the Avengers' ensemble.

Shostakov, the Soviet Union's first super soldier, was key in dismantling the remnants of the Red Room alongside his surrogate daughter, Yelena Belova.

Hoping to be "more of a badass" in this summer's Thunderbolts*, Alexei's presence in Avengers: Doomsday hints at his continued evolution from a Soviet-era hero to a Multiversal force in the MCU.

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Hannah John-Kamen will reprise her role as Ava Starr, aka Ghost, in Avengers: Doomsday, marking her newly continued journey in the MCU.

Introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Starr's tragic backstory and quantum-based abilities made her a compelling figure as she grappled with the affliction caused by her intangibility.

After what seems like a prominent role in Thunderbolts*, Ghost's involvement in Doomsday isn't expected to be massive but should evolve with the nearly formed team.

Olga Kurylenko - Taskmaster

Antonia Dreykov (played by Olga Kurylenko), also known as Taskmaster, is set to return in Avengers: Doomsday following her role in Thunderbolts*.

Initially introduced in Black Widow, Taskmaster's portrayal sparked debate among fans due to the changes from her comic book counterpart. Still, her compelling backstory as a victim of her father's control added emotional depth.

With her freedom restored after the Red Room's fall, Taskmaster's upcoming appearances are expected to develop her redemption arc further and showcase her formidable photographic reflexes.

Benedict Cumberbatch - Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch will return to his role as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Doomsday, following his wild universe-hopping journey in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In early 2025 while on a press tour for his drama film The Thing With Feathers, the 48-year-old actor initially stated that he'd be absent from Doomsday, before clarifying days later that he "got that wrong" and would be appearing.

Last seen battling Wanda Maximoff to prevent the collapse of the Multiverse, Strange’s encounter with new threats, including America Chavez and the Darkhold, set the stage for his future in the MCU.

As the protector of the Multiverse, Doctor Strange will likely play a leading role in the upcoming Avengers film to take down Downey's Doom.

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Anthony Mackie seemingly confirmed his return as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, in Avengers: Doomsday.

This follows his role in Captain America: Brave New World (which Mackie stars in and is producing), which is set to release in February. Harrison Ford's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross will grill Sam about reforming the Avengers (as seen in the trailers).

As the MCU heads toward Avengers: Doomsday, Mackie's involvement sets the stage for his leadership in reassembling the Avengers, alongside the return of other key characters (and sidekicks).

Danny Ramirez - Falcon

Joaquín Torres (played by Danny Ramirez), who first appeared alongside Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will return in Avengers: Doomsday after his critical part in Captain America: Brave New World.

Following Sam's rise as the new Captain America, Torres inherited the mantle of the Falcon, equipped with the latest Falcon suit (which fans got their best look at).

With his military background and newly gained abilities, Torres is set to help the Avengers as they face new interdimensional threats in the upcoming film.

Chris Evans

Like the news of RDJ returning to Marvel, Chris Evans is reportedly coming along for the ride in Avengers: Doomsday, though it is rumored that he will not reprise his role as Captain America.

Instead, Evans is rumored to be playing the character of Nomad, a version of Steve Rogers who abandons the Captain America identity after losing faith in the government.

However, fans have quickly pointed out that Evans seemingly played a version of this character in Avengers: Infinity War after the fallout from Captain America: Civil War.

Other theories suggest that Evans will join Downey Jr. as a villain in this story, pinning some of the OG Avengers against the new roster.

Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell is returning to the role of Peggy Carter in Avengers: Doomsday, marking her ninth MCU appearance.

Now known as Captain Carter, her character appeared in various Multiverse-related projects, including What If...? and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

With Avengers: Doomsday exploring the Multiverse, fans may see her SHIELD agent persona and Captain Carter version team up with other Avengers, possibly including alternate versions of Steve Rogers.

Tom Holland - Spider-Man

Tom Holland will be stretched thin in 2025, reportedly filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey film, Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man 4, and Avengers: Doomsday.

A past report suggests that Holland will have a significant role in Avengers 5, potentially more substantial than his appearances in Infinity War and Endgame.

This comes amid reports that both Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday are set to film in early 2025. Marvel reportedly has a plan to manage Holland's schedule.

While not officially confirmed, the rumor aligns with speculation about a new agreement between Marvel and Sony that would allow more Spider-Man appearances in the MCU.

Elizabeth Olsen - Scarlet Witch

There are ongoing rumors that Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch may return in Avengers 5, although it remains unconfirmed.

Olsen stated in March 2025 that she won't be returning in Doomsday, yet many fans and pundits believe that, in this case, she's pulling an Andrew Garfield, lying to prevent Scarlet Witch's resurrection from getting spoiled. Why would Marvel Studios omit one of its most popular Multiversal heroes from its biggest Multiversal event?

Some rumors suggest that a standalone Scarlet Witch movie could be in the works, possibly set between Avengers 5 and Secret Wars or after Secret Wars' release.

Given her popularity and the unresolved nature of her storyline, fans hope Wanda's powerful presence will be revisited in the MCU soon.

Dafne Keen - X-23

Dafne Keen, who played Laura, aka X-23, in Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine, is rumored to return in Avengers: Doomsday.

Fans are likely excited to see her suit up alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, especially given the possibility of an upcoming Avengers vs. X-Men battle.

Keen expressed her enthusiasm for reprising the role, noting the character's depth and desire to explore more of Laura's story.

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Kelsey Grammer is reportedly set to reprise his role as Hank McCoy, aka Beast, in both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

The news follows his cameo appearance in 2023's The Marvels, when Beast theorized that Monica Rambeau had crossed over from an alternate universe through a tear in space-time before leaving to update Charles Xavier.

Franklin Richards

One of the hottest rumors in MCU fan circles suggests that Franklin Richards will play a key role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The young mutant potentially has the ability to traverse the Multiverse, a vital power in the Multiverse Saga.

It is speculated that Galactus may want to use Franklin to open a doorway to other realities, possibly tied to the character's past from the "Earth X" storyline.

While not confirmed, this theory stirred excitement among fans, especially with the rumored appearance of Marvel's First Family.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on May 1, 2026.