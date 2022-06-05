Marvel's John Walker Actor Excited for MCU Return

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may not show up on everyone’s favorite Marvel Studios Disney+ entries, but it was the birthplace of the next Captain America—so it was still a pretty big deal. With Steve Rogers gone, it was time for Sam Wilson to pick up the mantle and carry on his legacy. However, among the kinks in that journey was John Walker, who was appointed as the new Star-Spangled hero by the US Government. Obviously, after a fall from grace, he lost the shield and title to Anthony Mackie’s hero.

This left him in the perfect place for Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Val to recruit him into whatever operation she has going. Her operation remains a mystery, but in recruiting John Walker, she felt he needed a rebranding: US Agent.

So what’s next for the character? When will fans see him pop up again? While those questions don’t have answers yet, at the very least, the man behind the anti-hero is completely game for more.

US Agent Actor Excited for More MCU

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter for the FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, Wyatt Russell was asked if he’d ever like to have a crossover with his co-star, Andrew Garfield, in the Marvel Universe.

Wyatt replied with a stern “sure,” while adding how “[he’d] do a crossover with anyone they tell [him] to do [one] with:”

“Sure. I’ll let you pitch that to Kevin Feige. If you come to Marvel, you can go pitch that to Kevin Feige and see if he likes it. I’ll do a crossover with anyone they tell me to do a crossover with.”

The actor continued, saying how “[he] really [enjoys] playing the character” and that he hopes to be able to again in the future:

“I really enjoy playing the character, and my experience working with Marvel was an unbelievable working experience and collaborative, working with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and Kari Skogland. The teams they have there are unbelievable. It’s why they make great things. So, anytime I get the opportunity or hear about the chance to reprise a character or work for Marvel again, it’s very exciting because the people are wonderful. So, hopefully, I’ll get to do it again. We’ll see.”

When Will US Agent Return?

US Agent and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man certainly isn’t the most natural of team-ups. It’s safe to say that one of the few likely situations which could pull those two together would be Secret Wars.

After all, John Walker has plenty of other places to be and storylines to touch upon before he goes meeting Multiversal Variants of MCU heroes.

The last time audiences saw him, he had just gotten his rebranding from Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Val. Fans are still yet to learn the why of it all. What is his mysterious boss up to? And what team is she building?

It’s unclear when US Agent will make his return to the MCU. If it hasn’t happened by the time Anthony Mackie’s Captain America 4 rolls around, it’s probably a safe bet that the upcoming adventure will be his time to shine once again. After all, fans are antsy to know what Walker has been up to.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently streaming on Disney+, and Captain America 4 does not yet have a release window.