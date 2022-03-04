Sebastian Stan Teases Captain America 4's Rocky Inspiration

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came in as one of Marvel Studios' first Disney+ shows. Debuting right off the coattails of WandaVision, the series saw Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes forced to team up to stop international terrorists. Along the way, they also had to deal with John Walker, who was named the new Captain America by the government.

By the end of the show, Sam Wilson officially wields Captain America's shield, taking on the legacy Steve Rogers left for him. Not only that, but Bucky starts to finally see himself as a hero, and John Walker is stripped of his title and given a new one: US Agent.

But what comes next? Shortly after the series finished, it was announced that there'd be a proper Captain America 4 sequel film, one which would follow Mackie's hero as he tries to navigate a world under the weight of his new mantle. However, while fans know Sam Wilson will be involved, what about Bucky?

While that remains unknown, the actor behind the Winter Soldier has once again spoken about what he felt in regards to the upcoming movie.

Sebastian Stan Teases Captain America 4

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment's Kevin Polowy, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan briefly commented on what he felt in regards to the upcoming Captain America 4 film.

The actor confirmed that he is "very excited," and that the project reminds him "a little bit of Rocky:"

"But I'm very excited for that movie and I think he's going to be great. He's going to add a whole different feel to that idea. It kind of reminds me a little bit of Rocky, in some ways.

Captain America: Rocky Balboa?

The big question now - what exactly does Sebastian Stan mean when he compares the film to Rocky?

One idea is that it could be in reference to Captain America 4 being an underdog story—something the film's producer teased himself. After all, despite the events of his Disney+ show, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson still has plenty of hurdles to push through when it comes to being the world's next star-spangled man.

On the other hand, Stan's mention of Rocky could be in reference to how the baton is being handed off from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers to Mackie's titular hero. Though, that's also what The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was about.

No matter what the actor meant, fans are undoubtedly excited to see Anthony Mackie return with the shield. When his series ended, it felt like it was only the beginning. Hopefully, whatever the story has to tell, it'll live up to all the expectations.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.