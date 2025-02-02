MCU Infinity Saga Actor Teases Major Avengers: Secret Wars Role

Avengers: Secret Wars will see the return of many iconic Marvel characters from across the Infinity and Multiverse Sagas. Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, has spoken about his Secret Wars return, and it looks like he will have a major role to play in the film.

With two Avengers movies coming, Marvel Studios is expected to pull out all the stops for not only the two biggest stories of the Multiverse Saga but possibly in comic book movie history.

Earth's Mightiest are set to go toe-to-toe with Robert Downey Jr.'s ultra-powerful Doctor Doom, and that's just the start of the mayhem.

While Secret Wars is teased to be the biggest crossover event in film history, Doomsday is expected to come close with a massive cast in its own right.

Additionally, while some characters will not be in both, expectations are high for the MCU's top names to have strong performances in 2026 and 2027.

Benedict Cumberbatch Set for Major Role in Avengers: Secret Wars

Speaking with Variety while promoting The Thing With Feathers, MCU star Benedict Cumberbatch spoke on his roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

While he admitted he should not share something that could be considered a spoiler, Cumberbatch told the outlet he is "in a lot" of Avengers: Secret Wars, confirming a major role in that film.

In the same interview, Cumberbatch disappointed some fans by confirming he will not be part of the cast of 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. Cumberbatch later retracted this statement, saying that "I got that wrong, I am in [Avengers Doomsday]."

That film is set to be the first part of the epic battle between many of the MCU's Avengers and Robert Downey Jr.'s upcoming take on supervillain Victor Von Doom.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Role in Avengers: Secret Wars

It's no surprise that Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will be a central figure in Avengers: Secret Wars. As one of the few MCU characters who already has experience with the Multiverse, the expected Incursion putting all of existence in danger will be something he will have to help handle.

Strange could be a central figure in catching the rest of the Avengers and heroes from across the Multiverse up on what's happening to their worlds.

With the Secret Wars comic story being so pivotal to the plot of this movie, having Strange connect some loose threads would make sense due to his expertise and skills.

Cumberbatch is also one of the longest-running characters still in the MCU, as he will have over a decade of experience in the franchise by the time Secret Wars debuts. He already played a major role in Avengers: Infinity War and he is sure to do whatever he can to avoid dying before things really come to a head this time.

Now, the real question is where his story will go before Secret Wars unfolds, particularly considering Cumberbatch is already in discussions about Doctor Strange 3.

That solo film could realistically debut either before or after the MCU's biggest team-up film yet, giving Strange plenty of options for where his story could go.

However that plays out, with Secret Wars inching closer, anticipation is building to see what happens to the MCU's most powerful magic-wielder moving forward.

Avengers: Secret Wars is due to hit theaters on May 7, 2027.