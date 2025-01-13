Avengers: Secret Wars Directors Confirm Early Story Details We All Suspected

The worst-kept secret has just been revealed about Marvel Studios' upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars film.

Initially announced in 2022, two years later at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios called an audible by confirming Russo Bros' return as directors of Avengers: Secret Wars. On top of that, with Stephen McFeely was announced to take over for Michael Waldron as the movie's writer.

After giving fans two epic Captain America films, followed by Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, there was no doubt that the Russos were a safe choice to direct the next two Avengers films.

While Doomsday is set to begin filming later this year, not much has been confirmed regarding Secret Wars, with its release still being over two years away.

Russo Bros. Confirm 'Secret Wars' Idea That Made Them Return To Marvel

In an interview with Empire, director Joe Russo confirmed that the comic book run Secret Wars will be adapted as an MCU version of the iconic arc in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Russo admitted that, initially, they were "trying to wrap [their] heads around" certain Avengers ideas, but they "just never found the story."

The director recalled calling his long-time collaborator, writer Stephen McFeely, asking him, "What do you think if we all go back and do Secret Wars?" to which McFeely responded (as Russo recalls), "F--- no:"

"I remember calling Steve and said, 'Hey, crazy idea. What do you think if we all go back and do 'Secret Wars'? You (talking to McFeely) were like, 'F--- no. Absolutely not.' And then you hung up."

However, the next morning, Russo received a call back from his old friend McFeely (who co-wrote every past Russo Bros. movie in the MCU), saying "I have an idea:"

"And the next morning at 7:30 you called and were like, 'Alright, I have an idea.'"

Similar to past films sharing the same name as a Marvel Comics arc, like Civil War or Winter Soldier, the Russo Bros. have proven they're experts at picking and choosing elements of the pages, not creating shot-for-shot adaptations.

What Will Secret Wars Be Based On?

As it relates to the MCU's Avengers: Secret Wars adaptation, it's unclear if it will be more faithful to the 1984 run, or the re-popularized version in 2015, written by

Jonathan Hickman.

While many fans point to the Hickman comic arc—with its multiverse collisions, incursions, and Doctor Doom as the central antagonist—as the most likely inspiration, some wonder if elements from the original Secret Wars might also be included.

Based on the involvement of the Russo brothers, McFeely, and Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom (which could be a costly mistake), the film will likely merge Hickman's complex, sci-fi-heavy narrative with highlights from the original, offering a uniquely cinematic take on Marvel's iconic crossover.

And, oh yeah, Battleworld.

Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters on May 7, 2027.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!