Avengers 5 Writer Teases Florence Pugh’s Role

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness teased a number of MCU characters for the franchise's next team-up movie, including none other than Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

Avengers 5 already has countless options for characters that could potentially team up against Kang the Conqueror. And with this movie being the Avengers’ first team-up effort since Avengers: Endgame, fans will be anxious to find out which characters will comprise Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Reportedly, this year’s The Marvels will have a major impact on the events of Avengers 5, likely meaning that Carol Danvers is about to take her place as a team leader with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau following her.

Kang star Jonathan Majors has also hinted that he wants to go toe-to-toe with Chris Hemsworth's Thor in the sequel, although plenty of work still has to be done in forming the rest of the team.

Florence Pugh's Role in Avengers 5

Marvel

Speaking on the Phase Zero podcast, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness addressed characters that he's excited to write into the MCU sequel.

Loveness shared that he "can't say specifically" over the risk of getting in trouble, although he did mention Florence Pugh as part of "this really good crop of performers" alongside other actors like Jonathan Majors and Letitia Wright:

“I can’t say specifically. I think I’d get in trouble. I gotta get better at talking to the Internet. But just, characters that we like, I mean, I think we’re excited for the actors more than even the characters right now. Because, we have this really good crop of performers. We got Florence Pugh, and Jonathan Majors, and Letitia Wright. We’ve got such a deep bench of really good actors. Everyone’s gonna get their chance to shine. I can’t say who. I can’t say when they will shine. But I think we’ve got a deep bench and it’s fun to finally put everybody into the game.”

This comes on top of a rumor from December 2022 that indicated roles for Sam Wilson's Captain America, Shang-Chi, and Shuri's Black Panther.

In recent days, Loveness also teased how excited he is to write Namor the Sub-Mariner into Avengers 5, potentially indicating that he'll have a role in the proceedings.

How Will Florence Pugh Be Used in Avengers 5?

Yelena Belova already played a couple of key roles in the Multiverse Saga, acting as somewhat of a co-lead in Black Widow and getting into an epic tussle with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in Hawkeye.

2024's Thunderbolts is even being planned as a quasi-sequel to Black Widow, with Yelena playing the film's leading role.

All of this considered it's no surprise to see Florence Pugh in line for a role in Avengers 5, especially with her ties to both the good and bad sides of the MCU as a whole.

In October 2022, Pugh was rumored to have another secret MCU appearance lined up, which could very well be for Avengers 5. The real question is what exactly her role will be alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

While she doesn't have the same relationships with the team that Natasha Romanoff did, she's quickly building ties with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop after their time together in Hawkeye. She'll also have experience fighting alongside powerful heroes like the Winter Soldier and U.S. Agent after her time in Thunderbolts, potentially giving her an avenue to join the MCU's premiere team.

Although she's much more of a ground-level hero in a movie that will feature the Multiverse's biggest threat in Kang the Conqueror, Pugh should still have a chance for some exciting plot developments as she becomes more of a hero moving forward.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to release in theaters on May 2, 2025.