Black Widow 2: Marvel Exec Confirms Upcoming Movie Will Act as a Sequel

Marvel Exec Andy Park revealed that an upcoming film will act as a sequel to 2021's Black Widow.

A sequel Black Widow-centric solo movie starring Scarlett Johansson had not appeared on any MCU slates for Phases 5 or 6, but has been receiving attention recently due to the recent publication of The Art of Black Widow book.

With Natasha Romanoff one of the few seemingly permanent deaths in Avengers: Endgame, a sequel to the 2021 film seemed like a fairly tricky possibility, as it would need to either be another prequel story or not star Johansson's character.

Now, fans of Black Widow have gotten some exciting information about the future of their favorite characters.

Will We Get a Black Widow 2?

Marvel

In an Instagram post promoting the new book The Art of Black Widow, Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park revealed that Black Widow would be receiving a sequel-of-sorts with 2024's Thunderbolts film.

In the post's caption, Park says "it's like it's a Black Widow sequel & these movies are connected or something!" He then teased that it's "gonna get interesting:"

"Here’s the back cover portion for the wraparound cover I got to illustrate for THE ART OF BLACK WIDOW! Get your copy today! Taskmaster, the Red Guardian, Yelena AND Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will be returning in the upcoming THUNDERBOLTS film. It’s like it’s a Black Widow sequel & these these movies are connected or something! ;) It’s gonna get interesting"

Fans already knew that the characters Park mentioned (Taskmaster, Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine) would be appearing in the 2024 movie.

However, the implied Black Widow focus is new information revealed by Park, as before this post, it was entirely unknown which characters and plots would be favored over others in Thunderbolts.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!