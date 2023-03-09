Avengers 5: Disney Announces New Team of Heroes Is Coming

Disney's top executive teased what MCU fans should expect from the team that will lead the way in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Avengers 5 will be the group's first full team-up outing since Avengers: Endgame closed off the Infinity Saga in 2019, and there's already been plenty of teases for what Earth's Mightiest Heroes are in for once this new movie arrives.

This team is rumored to feature Captain America, Shang-Chi, and Shuri's Black Panther as three of the key players going against Kang the Conqueror, although that team is guaranteed to expand in numbers over the next couple of years.

Head writer Jeff Loveness has also teased that other heroes from both Phase 4 and Phase 5 are on his list for inclusion, specfically mentioning characters like Yelena Belova and Namor as characters he's excited to write for.

Disney CEO Teases Team in Avengers 5

Marvel

During the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, via Deadline, Disney CEO Bob Iger briefly discussed what Marvel fans are in for with the Avengers that will appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

After discussing how Marvel Studios must balance fan-favorite characters with the introduction of new faces, Iger specifically touched on the next installment of the Avengers franchise, Avengers 5, announcing that "a whole new set of Avengers" will make its debut:

"There’s nothing in any way inherently off in terms of the Marvel brand. I think we just have to look at what characters and stories we’re mining. If you look at the trajectory of Marvel in the next five years, there will be a lot of newness. We’re going to turn back to the Avengers franchise with a whole new set of Avengers, for example."

This story is developing. Check back for updates!