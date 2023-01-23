Avengers 5 Writer Says New Phase 4 Characters Will Get ‘Thrown Into the Fire’

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty might be years ahead, but head scribe Jeff Loveness is already teasing the involvement of new MCU heroes introduced in Phase 4.

Avengers 5 is expected to have a massive cast, considering that Earth's Mightiest Heroes will be up against Kang the Conqueror. Still, it is unknown which specific characters will help in the fight.

A past rumor revealed that Phase 4 heroes like Sam Wilson's Captain America and Shuri's Black Panther would appear, while Shang-Chi star Simu Liu had seemingly confirmed his involvement when he expressed excitement about working with Avengers 5 director Destin Daniel Cretton again.

Now, the movie's writer has shared what to expect about these heroes' inclusion in Avengers 5.

Avengers 5 Writer Teases MCU's Phase 4 Heroes Involvement

Marvel

Speaking with SFX Magazine, via GamesRadar, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness talked about Phase 4's new characters and how they will be involved in the upcoming crossover flick.

Loveness first shared his thoughts about Phase 4, indicating that it paved the way for "the birth of new characters:"

“As I’m building to Avengers I want it to feel like a generational struggle. Phase 4 felt like the birth of new characters. You’re giving everyone a little bit of a breath, you’re broadening out the universe, you have fun Disney Plus shows that are elevating characters."

The Avengers 5 scribe then noted that the movie would throw these characters "into the fire," meaning that they will be involved in the battle against Kang the Conqueror:

"And now I think it’s time to put the pedal to the gas again, and really take all these new characters that we like and throw them into the fire.”

Loveness then hyped up Kang's arrival, describing him as "almost this infinite Thanos:"

“Kang is a top-tier, A-list Avengers villain. What do you do when you feel you’re not enough against that? How do you step up to face the challenge of this generation, who is Thanos on an exponential level? He’s almost this infinite Thanos.”

In a separate interview with Empire, Ant-Man 3 director Peyton Reed teased how Quantumania will set up Avengers 5, noting that the threequel's writer is “writing The Kang Dynasty as well" while also saying that "there are big things in store:"

“I think it has a profound impact on the MCU. Jeff Loveness, who wrote this movie, is writing The Kang Dynasty as well, so there’s been a lot of discussion about the impact that this appearance of Kang The Conqueror makes. There are big things in store.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!