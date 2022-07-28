MCU Kang Actor Shares Message Following Avengers 5 & 6 Announcement

Marvel fans are still taking in the news about getting two brand-new Avengers movies to end the MCU's newly-confirmed Phase 6 in 2025. And at the center of those two blockbusters is Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

First introduced as the eccentric Variant, He Who Remains, in 2021's Disney+ series Loki, Majors' new supervillain opened fans' eyes to the dangers of the Multiverse and his potential power throughout space and time. Even after being confirmed as the main villain of 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the best is yet to come, as he will be the next confirmed big bad for the Avengers in a post-Thanos universe.

While he could potentially make plenty of other prior MCU appearances, Kang will be a looming threat in May 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty before continuing in November 2025's Avengers: Secret Wars. This gives Majors the incredible responsibility of being the biggest of big bads for the MCU's Multiverse Saga as he brings one of Marvel Comics' most iconic supervillains to life.

And now, as he gets to work on that endeavor, Majors has a message for the fans waiting to see what's in store for every version of Kang.

Kang Star Sends Message to MCU Fans

Marvel

MCU star Jonathan Majors spoke with Variety about his upcoming role as Kang the Conqueror following Marvel Studios' reveals of the fifth and sixth Avengers movies at San Diego Comic-Con.

When asked what he wants fans to know about Kang, Majors sent the simple message to bring their "curiosity" as he fully evolves into his role:

“I just want people to be curious about him… Come with your curiosity… I think he’s worth it.”

The new MCU star also touched on how it is to be welcomed into the franchise, describing it as "very human [and] very open" and admitting that it felt like "coming home:"

“Well, it’s a company of actors. A company of actors. These odd, beautiful, artists, you know? Very human, very open, very unique. And to join the fold officially, and in such a capacity, feels like coming home. It feels comforting in a way.”

He also reminisced on how "surreal" it was to see himself as Kang the Conqueror in the first footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, unable to hold back his excitement. That same excitement burst out of him with the reveal of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as he apologized for being "so afloaty:"

“Yeah, it was surreal. It was so surreal that actually as I was backstage watching the clip, I was listening to the voice and the words, and I went, ‘I know that… but where’s that coming [from]?’ And then I went, ‘Oh that’s him! That’s him. That’s Kang.’ You know, that’s how surreal it’s been. And then, I was just over there when my friend and publicist showed me the Kang Dynasty beat and that was wild. So I’m still… I apologize because I’m just so afloaty.”

Majors also spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his official introduction, calling Kang "a dream role for an actor" after seeing him in the comics, particularly with the chance to play so many Variants of one person:

“Well, the role itself for me in the comics, it’s a dream role for an actor, you know? There’s all these Variants, you know? You’re in drama school, you’re reading your books you’re like, ‘Oh… I wanna act, I wanna play these characters, I wanna explore things.’"

He looked back to his chats with Ant-Man 3 director Peyton Reed and other Marvel Studios producers, learning about the energy that came from the experience before he decided to go for the part:

"So that is what hooked me and then what reeled me in was really… It was at the height of… I guess at the brink of the pandemic and we had just a Skype session with some of the producers and Peyton was there. And I heard the energy and the commitment and they talked about Paul [Rudd] and they talked about Evangeline [Lilly]. They talked about Tom Hiddleston and what this family was gonna be like. And as you can see here, I mean, it’s just pretty wicked you know? And so that gave me courage to really go after it and really give it a go… so does that answer the question?”

Majors Ready for Avengers 5 & 6

Once Jonathan Majors was announced to play Kang the Conqueror for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it seemed to be only the first step toward much bigger things for Phase 4 and beyond. Even though the MCU's direction following Phase 4 wasn't clear before Comic-Con, all roads now lead to Kang as Majors prepares for the biggest role of his career to date.

Looking ahead to Phase 5 and Phase 6, Majors is truly thrilled to be playing such a unique character who could potentially branch out into countless Variants after kicking off as He Who Remains in Loki. This will only continue in Ant-Man 3 before his true power reveals itself, meaning the MCU is in for some dark days after that threequel regardless of whether Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne defeat this version of him.

Majors also touched on how meaningful it is to join such an elite class of actors in the MCU as the franchise expands far past everything that came from the Infinity Saga. Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 are set to change the game in the MCU as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame did, and having Majors lead the way as Kang will only make them that much more thrilling and epic.

Jonathan Majors will return next as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023. He'll also star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025.