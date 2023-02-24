Avengers 5: Namor's Role Might’ve Just Been Announced

After an impressive debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor may soon join the MCU's Earth's Mightiest Heroes in their greatest battle yet in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Tenoch Huerta had an incredible performance in Black Panther 2, leaving fans to wonder how the Talokan ruler would fit the franchise's future.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige already teased Namor's future, pointing out that the character has "80 years of stories" from the comics they can tap into for his future appearances.

Although Marvel is legally blocked from creating a Namor solo movie, the character is still poised to appear sooner rather than later.

Will Namor Show Up in Avengers 5?

Marvel

When Comicbook.com noted how excited they are to see his plans for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Jeff Loveness, the movie's writer, openly shared that he's "excited" to write Namor, potentially indicating that Tenoch Huerta's MCU anti-hero could show up in the next crossover movie:

Comicbook: "Well, I’m excited to see what you all cook up in this franchise here." Jeff Loveness: "Namor, man. I’m excited to write Namor."

In a past interview with Total Film, Huerta was ecstatic about his eventual MCU comeback, noting that "you can create a lot of things with Namor" while also pointing out that "the mythology" around the character is huge:

“I hope so! I hope so!! Because I want a bigger contract! I want more zeroes in my contract! No, I’m joking. I mean, the mythology around Namor is huge. You can be crazy with all this cultural aspect, and you can create a lot of things with Namor, because they take a fantastic source of stories and mythology and religion and everything. So I hope they decide to keep going with the character, past its own story or whatever.”

While Avengers 5 is still a long way from filming, Loveness provided a new update about the development of its script.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel scribe admitted that "it's hard to even say" what stage he is currently at in the scriptwriting process.

Still, Loveness assured fans that he and Avengers 5 director Destin Daniel Cretton "certainly got a plan," saying that they are "all very excited [about] the story:"

"It’s hard to even say. I think I’m in the jet-lag stage of a press tour, but we’re working on it. Destin [Daniel Cretton] is incredible. I’ve had conversations with Jonathan about where he wants to take the character, so it’s still very early days. We’ve got like 40 more movies to go before I get there, but we’ve certainly got a plan. We’re all very excited for the story that we’re laying down, so now it’s just on me and my ADHD and my procrastination and all that. So, hopefully, Kevin doesn’t read this. If he is, hey, Kevin. I’m doing great. The pages are just flowing, man. (Laughs.) It’ll be there next week."

How Namor Fits in Avengers 5 (Theory)

Jeff Loveness' excitement about writing Namor for Avengers 5 suggests that the character could have a pivotal role in the upcoming crossover flick instead of a glorified cameo.

This could mean that the Talokan leader would have an active role in the fight against Kang the Conqueror or the Council of Kangs, implying that he could team up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

However, Black Panther 2 suggested that Namor wants nothing to do with the surface world.

It's possible that Namor could show up in another project first (potentially Disney+'s Wakanda series) to address his change of heart for the surface world, before eventually showing up to help the Avengers against Kang.

If Namor doesn't show up in a separate project before the next Avengers flick, The Kang Dynasty could include a subplot revolving around Shuri asking Namor for assistance, leading to an unexpected alliance for the battle of the Multiverse.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty premieres in theaters on May 2, 2025.