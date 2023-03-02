Namor Actor Speaks on MCU Future Following Avengers 5 Tease

After hints of his character appearing in Avengers 5, Namor actor Tenoch Huerta spoke on his MCU future.

Huerta is just one of a number of newcomers to Marvel's super-powered franchise who fans are hoping pop back up in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The Mexican actor made his Marvel debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, leaving quite an impression on fans. Sadly, because of a complicated rights situation, Namor "can return" to the MCU, but seemingly cannot do so in a solo film of his own.

Huerta's next MCU appearance has not been confirmed, but Avengers 5 writer Jeff Loveness recently revealed that he is "excited to write Namor," potentially hinting that the aquatic Avenger could be a part of Kang Dynasty.

Namor's Avenger Future

In a new interview, Tenoch Huerta, the actor who brought Namor to life in Black Panther 2, offered his thoughts on potentially joining the Avengers in the MCU.

Huerta told The Wrap that he "hope[s]" his Marvel character is seen again on-screen, saying that he "would love to appear in the next movie:"

“Honestly, I don’t know. I hope so. I hope so. So, please tell the people to send tweets and letters to Marvel because I would love to appear in the next movie, but I don’t really know.”

On the prospect of Namor joining the MCU's Avengers team, the actor noted that he "would love it," joking that working with Marvel it seems like "everybody around knows everything about your character except you:"

"I would love it. I will like [it], but I don’t know. Because, you know, the thing [is], I was talking with with Gael Garcia Bernal… and he said, ‘Something that is funny with Marvel, everybody around knows everything about your character except you,’ and that happened to me! I can hear many rumors from people around me, but I don’t know. Honestly, they haven’t called me to say anything.”

When asked if there were any particular MCU heroes he would like to share the screen with, he added that he "admire[s] almost everybody in the Marvel universe," and that he would "be [honored]" to "share the set with all of them:"

“Well, actually, I admire almost everybody in the Marvel universe. And for me, it would be an honor to share the set with all of them. So… I don’t have a favorite, because all of them are great. So, whoever is looking for me.”

Addressing what Namor could have been up to when the other events of the Marvel Studios films were happening (specifically when Thanos snapped his fingers), Huerta said, "that is a question… I don’t have the answer [to]:"

“That is a question… I don’t have the answer for that question. But, on social media, you can some photos of me training and sleeping on the couch. Maybe Namor was sleeping on the couch. (laughs) Or he was training… Nah, honestly, no, that’s a joke. Honestly, I don’t know. I don’t know but that question was in my mind when I received the script for the first time. I was like, ‘Okay, but what happened before?’ I’m pretty sure the big bosses have the answers.”

Is Namor a Shoe-In for The Kang Dynasty?

While really nothing concrete has been revealed about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, it certainly seems as though Tenoch Huerta's Namor will be a part of the Multiversal fun.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to have plans for the character going forward, talking about "80 years of stories with Namor that [Marvel Studios] can tap into.”

And with the character being one of the first mutants revealed in the MCU, his importance will surely only grow as time goes on in the franchise.

It is not as though Huerta is averse to coming back either. He has made it known "[he] want[s] a bigger contract" and hopes this is just the start of his super-powered career.

As the Marvel star previously mentioned, "you can create a lot of things with Namor." And Marvel very likely sees that storytelling potential, getting set to weave him in wherever they see fit, including, and especially, in the next Avengers team-up.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty comes to theaters on May 2, 2025.