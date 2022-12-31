Avengers 5 Star Teases Chris Hemsworth’s Thor vs. Kang Battle

Avengers 5 star Jonathan Majors (aka Marvel Studios' Kang the Conqueror), teased a Thor vs. Kang battle in the MCU's future.

After appearing in last year's Loki, Major is primed for his proper Marvel Studios debut as the MCU's primary "Multiversal threat," Kang the Conqueror.

Kang will play a major role in the forthcoming Marvel Studios epic, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, before going on to wreak havoc across the franchise, with an Avengers film sporting his name already on the docket in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

And once Majors' Marvel villain is done toying with Paul Rudd's pint-sized supe, he is sure to go up against some of the biggest names from across the MCU, one of which he has called out as wanting to go toe-to-toe with.

Kang vs. Thor: The Battle of the Century

Marvel

According to Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors, Thor would be the Avenger he would most want to see his Marvel villain go up against, potentially teasing a duel between the two in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Speaking with Nerdbunker, Majors was asked what Marvel hero he would most want to take on as Kang, to which he said, "I think we have to start with Thor:"

Nerdbunker: “Kang will be the villain of the next Avengers movie. It has his name on it. As Jonathan, the Marvel fan, which Avenger are you most excited to see him beat down in a big battle?” Jonathan Majors: “I think we have to start with Thor.” Nerdbunker: “You want to take on Thor?” Majors: “Yeah, come on. Bring it. Come. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.”

From there the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor went even further, confidently claiming, "I’m not afraid of Chris Hemsworth:”

Nerdbunker: “If I ever interview Chris Hemsworth, I’ll tell him that.” Majors: “I’m not afraid of Chris Hemsworth.” Nerdbunker: “Oh, no?” Majors: “No… You see what you done now? You see what you done?” Nerdbunker: “I may have started the plot of the next Avengers movies.”

This is not the first time Majors has talked about getting to interact with other characters within the MCU. While potentially teasing Marvel Studios' new Avengers lineup, Majors mentioned that "[there are] so many actors who have been enlisted into this MCU team" whom he would "love to get busy with them, and do fight sequences:"

“And so, I’m really looking forward to just… Anthony Ramos potentially. You know, there’s so many actors who have been enlisted into this MCU team that I… would love to a play with them, you know? And so I, of course, would love to get busy with them, and and do fight sequences, and tell the story on that scale. So I can’t name anybody in particular, but I’m very excited about this new group coming in. And of course if any of the originals want to take a go, I welcome that.”

As a part of the same Nerdunker interview, Quanumania director Peyton Reed broke down what is it like debuting the next Thanos-level treat for the MCU. The team "wanted the responsibility," Reed remarked, noting its "always a fun thing" to get to help translate these comics characters to the screen:

Nerdbunker: "How was the responsibility to introduce the new Thanos, so to speak?" Peyton Reed: "We wanted the responsibility. We wanted to put Ant-Man and the Wasp against one of the big great villains in the Marvel Comics universe. I loved Kang as a kids, and to get to create him and figure out who he is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that's always a fun thing, taking these characters that people have a relationship with in the comics and figuring out sort of what that is in the universe. Because they are two very different things."

The director reminisced about building the MCU's version of Kang and getting to ask, for "a character who sort of has dominion over time...what does that person act like?:"

"And when we cast Jonathan in the role, and Jonathan and I talked about a character who sort of has dominion over time, and maybe has experienced all of these different things, and has Variants, and all this stuff. What does that person act like? What do they think like? What is it to be in the presence of a person like that?"

Who Wins: Thor vs. Kang?

Well, if Jonathan Majors wants to throw hands with the God of Thunder, then it feels like only a matter of time before that actually happens.

When a potential rumble between the two might actually see the light of day remains a big question mark, but Avengers 5 feels like the natural spot. As Avengers: Infinity War was the first time Earth's Mightiest Heroes got their shot to go up against Thanos, Kang Dynasty looks like it will do the same with Majors' Marvel villain.

After Kang burst onto the MCU scene in Quantumania, it will not be long before the character pops up on the Avengers' radar, meaning Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson will not be far behind.

However, with rumors swirling about a potential end for Hemsworth in the MCU, Kevin Feige and co. better make this fight happen fast, or they may miss their chance.

Kang can next be seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania when it hits theaters on February 17, 2023.