Chris Hemsworth Shares Clever Response to Avengers 5's Kang Threat

In a new tweet, Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth cleverly clapped back against a bold claim from Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

With Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Majors’ big-time villain has begun his Marvel Studios tenure.

Technically speaking, the character was first seen in Loki as He Who Remains. However, in the upcoming film, audiences will finally be meeting a more brutal version of Kang—someone coined by Majors as the “warrior version.”

This new big bad will be going on to become the new Thanos of the MCU, having an “ongoing presence” throughout the Multiverse Saga. This means that eventually, he’ll be coming up against more than one Avenger.

Thankfully, at least the God of Thunder is ready.

Kang Threatens Thor Odinson

On Twitter, Thor's Chris Hemsworth gave his thoughts on how he felt about Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror speaking down to his hero.

In a clip from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, while speaking to Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Kang asks him if he's the Avenger with the hammer—someone the villain has killed before:

"You're an Avenger... Have I killed you before? They all blur together after a while. You're not the one with the hammer?"

The full clip can be watched here:

In response, Chris Hemsworth cleverly posted a brief video from Avengers: Infinity War, where his Avenger says, "He's never fought me twice."

Previously, when asked by Nerdbunker who would be the first hero he'd want to see Kang face off against, Majors was quick to point to Hemsworth's Avenger:

"I think we have to start with Thor... Bring it... I'm not afraid of Chris Hemsworth."

Will Thor Be Returning to the MCU?

As exciting as a fight between Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Kang might be, it’s probably best that it doesn’t mark the very start of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty—it might feel a little too similar to Infinity War.

A bigger question, however, is: will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor actually be coming back to the MCU at all?

It seems likely. After all, he is an original Avenger, so Thor would be deserving of a far better sendoff than just unceremoniously not appearing again.

Then there’s also the matter of Hercules, who has been sent to kill Thor.

When it comes to Hemsworth, if he does come back, the star believes that Marvel Studios should “probably… close the book” on his character.

Until that day comes, feel free to enjoy his latest adventure, Thor: Love and Thunder, which is streaming now on Disney+.