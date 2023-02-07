Ant-Man 3 References Chris Hemsworth’s Jacked Thor Body In New Footage

MCU fans just saw a reference to Chris Hemsworth's Thor in a new piece of footage from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man 3 has the tall order of introducing the MCU's next major big bad in Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror after debuting as a different Variant, He Who Remains, in Season 1 of 2021's Loki. This new movie will be the next step in Kang's journey to Multiversal dominance and with two Avengers movies on the horizon in Phase 6, Majors already has hopes to go toe-to-toe with the biggest and best the MCU has to offer.

Majors already looked at what's coming on that front in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, pointing out the God of Thunder specifically by saying "I think we have to start with Thor" when asked which hero he most wants to fight.

And thanks to the latest clip from Ant-Man 3, the very character Majors plays has his mind set on the Asgardian giant as well.

Thor Referenced in Ant-Man 3

Marvel Studios shared a new clip from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, highlighting a moment between Scott Lang, Cassie Lang, and Kang the Conqueror.

Jonathan Majors comes into the frame with his full mask on over his face, pulling it back as he starts telling Scott that he's an "interesting man," which has been highlighted in past trailers.

Marvel Studios

Cassie appears to be trapped in some sort of cage as she watches her father talk with the movie's main villain, revealing the full context of Kang asking Scott if Ant-Man is an Avenger that he's killed before:

Kang: "You’re an interesting man, Scott Lang." Ant-Man: "Um, I don’t know who you are, but you’ve made a big mistake, ok? I’m an Avenger, and I’ve called the other Avengers." Kang: "You’re an Avenger? Have I killed you before?" Ant-Man: "What?" Kang: "They all blur together after a while."

Marvel Studios

Kang proceeds to ask Scott whether he's the Avenger "with the hammer," leading Scott to joke around about him and Thor being confused with one another due to their "similar body types:"

Kang: "You’re not the one with the hammer?" Ant-Man: "No, that’s Thor. We get confused a lot, similar body types. Who are you?"

Marvel Studios

Eventually, Kang tells Scott about being someone "who's lost a lot of time," offering his initial bargain to Scott so that they can help one another with his goals:

Kang: "Just a man who’s lost a lot of time, like you. But we can help each other with that."

Marvel Studios

See the full clip below:

Avengers References Aplenty in Ant-Man 3

Chris Hemsworth remains one of the longest-tenured actors in the MCU after his last appearance in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. And considering how Kang is known for existing in countless places across space and time, it's no surprise that Thor is one of the first Avengers that comes to mind for him when he thinks about Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

This clip also allows Paul Rudd to show just a hint of his comedic skills by comparing Scott Lang's physique to a man with one of the best in all of Hollywood, much less just the MCU. Even considering that Rudd is no slouch himself in that department, being named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, Hemsworth has become a legend in that regard as his physical prowess has been celebrated over the years.

This should be far from the only Avengers reference shown in Ant-Man 3 as Scott Lang learns just how expansive the Multiverse is. And while Thor himself is unlikely to show up, the God of Thunder will almost certainly have his day against the MCU's new conqueror sooner or later.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania debuts in theaters on Friday, February 17.