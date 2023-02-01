Chris Hemsworth Finally Acknowledges Thor 4 Post-Credits' Surprise

Chris Hemsworth finally reacted to one of Thor: Love and Thunder's post-credits scenes for the first time since the film premiered in theaters.

In the mid-credits stinger of Thor: Love and Thunder, Russell Crowe's Zeus was revealed to be alive after Thor hit him with Thunderbolt, an enchanted lightning bolt that is Zeus' weapon of choice.

In the scene, Zeus complained about how gods were being overlooked by people, and superheroes were instead taking their place and being worshipped. Zeus' son, Hercules, was then introduced for the first time in the MCU, portrayed by actor Brett Goldstein. It was then teased that Hercules and Thor would inevitably clash in a future installment before the scene cut back to the credits.

Hemsworth, who has publicly talked about Love and Thunder on multiple occasions, has never mentioned the scene, nor the possibility of a Thor vs. Hercules battle in the future until recently.

Chris Hemsworth Jokingly Responds to Hercules Actor

Brett Goldstein, the actor that portrayed Hercules in the mid-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder, recently appeared on The Late Show where he talked about his cameo in the MCU film.

Marvel Studios

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth responded to Goldstein's late-night appearance and took to Twitter to joke around about the movie, telling Goldstein to apologize to Zeus for him:

"Make sure to tell Zeus I’m sorry for the whole lightning in the chest thing…"

Zeus actor Russell Crowe responded to Hemsworth with a Tweet of his own, jokingly firing back at the actor, saying, "It was a lucky shot."

Marvel Studios

This is the first time that Hemsworth publicly commented about the mid-credits scene, but the actor did previously talk about the tease that occurred after the post-credits scene that featured Natalie Portman's Jane Foster entering Valhalla.

After Portman's scene cut to black, the words "Thor will return" appeared on the screen, confusing Hemsworth as to if it was meaning himself or Portman, who was known in Love and Thunder as the Mighty Thor.

In a previous interview with USA TODAY, Hemsworth revealed that when he saw the text, he said, "Wait, um, what?" to himself before asking Portman if it was talking about his Thor or hers:

"Can I be honest? I asked Natalie today, I was like, is that you or me? ... That was a surprise to me. I literally said that to Natalie, ‘Are they talking about you or me?’ Because I don’t know."

Is Hemsworth Returning as the God of Thunder?

Hemsworth has stated multiple times that he hasn't even thought about the possibility of coming back as the God of Thunder. He has portrayed the character on-screen eight different times, and the ending of Love and Thunder did provide somewhat of a closing for the character as it was revealed that Gorr the God Butcher's daughter is now in his care.

Taika Waititi, the director of both Love and Thunder and Thor: Ragnarok, also stated at one point that he had no idea the text "Thor will return" would appear on-screen at the end of the film's credits.

Thor is an extremely popular character and is one of only four remaining characters from the original Avengers team. Due to his not dying in Love and Thunder, it is reasonable to expect that he will return in some capacity down the road.

It may be a few years before that happens, especially if Hemsworth wants a bit of a break, but Marvel Studios may have plans for him in one of the upcoming Avengers films when Earth's Mightiest Heroes face off against Kang the Conqueror.

For the time being, Thor: Love and Thunder is available to stream on Disney+.