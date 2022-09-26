Chris Hemsworth Proposes Avengers Reunion for an Unexpected Reason

Chris Hemsworth now boasts one of the longest tenures in MCU history, having played Thor Odinson in four solo movies and four Avengers movies since 2011, along with a couple of fun cameo appearances. But even after his rollercoaster run in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, fans are wondering when he'll get his reunion with Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the future.

The God of Thunder's last team-up efforts came in 2018 and 2019 with the Infinity Saga-closing duology of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which became two of the biggest blockbuster hits in movie history. And prior to Love and Thunder, Thor found himself in a thrilling intergalactic adventure alongside Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, once again showing his prowess alongside other major heroes.

It's also been made clear over the years that the relationships between the MCU's stars off-screen have been good ones, as Marvel actors always share their fun moments alongside one another with the public. Now, Hemsworth continues that trend by bringing back one of the cast's most fun moments together while calling for the Avengers to reassemble at the same time.

Chris Hemsworth Shares Funny Avengers Cast Moment

Marvel

MCU star Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes video featuring himself alongside Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo.

A fan shared a video of them doing a photo shoot together, which led to them singing the classic Beatles song "Hey Jude" alongside one another. Hemsworth then retweeted the video on his page, asking if it was time to "get the band back together" and make an Avengers reunion happen:

"I thought we had this removed from the internet…but, maybe it’s time to get the band back together. Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., thoughts?"

Ruffalo even responded to the post, sensing "a world tour" on the way while saying that the group should make the reunion a reality:

"I think a smell a world tour. Let’s get this show on the road fellas! #AvengersAssemble"

Hemsworth's full post can be seen below:

When Will Original Avengers Reassemble?

The bottom line from this video is a hilarious look back at Hemsworth bonding with three of the other biggest names in the MCU, as they make the most out of their time promoting the franchise's biggest upcoming movies. Breaking out into song isn't something that happens with people that haven't built those kinds of bonds, which the MCU's original stars have proven to have over and over again through the years.

The big questions, however, are if and when the original heroes will get to have that reunion as Marvel Studios moves forward with the Multiverse Saga, especially with studio president Kevin Feige's comments about the Avengers' current place in the universe.

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are likely finished with their time playing Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, with Evans saying he would only return if the right opportunity presented itself story-wise. Hemsworth is keeping his options open regarding his own future, and Mark Ruffalo is likely to be back in play by the end of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, meaning that they're potentially available to help lead the new crop of Avengers over the coming years.

But regardless of what happens in the future, Hemsworth did take the chance to give fans a fun look back at the past with this Avengers-centric moment on a press tour with his co-stars.