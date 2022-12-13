MCU’s New Avengers Lineup Teased by Kang Actor

In a recent interview, Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors teased who might be included in the next roster of Avengers in the MCU.

A previous rumor indicated that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will see a team including Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson (Captain America), Simu Liu's Shang Chi, and Letitia Wright's Shuri (Black Panther).

While official information about the next Avengers lineup remains scarce, with rumors flying in every direction, one thing is for certain: many new and legacy heroes are being set up to eventually join the legendary team.

Kang Actor Teases Potential Members of Next Avengers Team

Marvel

In an interview with Somos Geeks, Jonathan Majors (Kang) teased potential members of the next roster of Avengers in the MCU.

Majors discussed how he would love the chance to work with the "quite impressive" members of "this new class of Avengers," naming Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) specifically:

Somos Geeks: "Marvel has incredible actors with interesting characters. You are proof. Who would you like to share the screen with? You know, fighting with or…?" Majors: "Yeah, I think this new class of Avengers is quite impressive, you know? Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, I mean, just to name a few. I mean, these actresses are the avant-garde of their generation, in the MCU and outside of it."

Majors continued, explaining that the actors remain "grounded" despite playing "incredible superheroes and supervillains:"

Majors: "So, I think one of the things I’ve realized and really grown to love is that, yes, we’re… the avatars of these incredible superheroes and supervillains, but… the actors that are playing these roles are so grounded and so essentially about the work. That’s what makes it really happen, you know? That we have this wonderful special effects and all the things that really elevate the piece."

He then teased the "new group [of Avengers] coming in," expressing particular excitement for Anthony Ramos, who will be playing Parker Robbins (aka The Hood) in the 2023 Disney+ series Ironheart:

Majors: "And so, I’m really looking forward to just… Anthony Ramos potentially. You know, there’s so many actors who have been enlisted into this MCU team that I… would love to a play with them, you know? And so I, of course, would love to get busy with them, and and do fight sequences, and tell the story on that scale. So I can’t name anybody in particular, but I’m very excited about this new group coming in. And of course if any of the originals want to take a go, I welcome that."

Who Might Kang Face Off Against in Future MCU Films?

Based on Majors' commentary, and past rumors about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, fans can expect a jam-packed movie with a strong roster of Avengers at the helm.

Majors' shoutout to Wright does line up with rumors indicating her involvement in the fifth Avengers film.

Interestingly, his shout-outs to both Pugh and Ramos indicate at least the potential of seeing both of them in future projects besides what has already been announced. Fans already know that Pugh will appear as Yelena Belova in 2024's Thunderbolts, and Ramos will appear as Robbins in 2023's Ironheart. No other future appearances for either character have been made public as of Majors' interview.

Until fans know more, however, they can see Majors in his first appearance as Kang in Loki, streaming now on Disney+, and they can get excited to see him again on February 17, 2023, as the main villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.