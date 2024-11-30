Anthony Mackie Joins Scarlett Johansson & 2 More Actors In Exclusive MCU Club

As the release of Captain America: Brave New World nears, Anthony Mackie's exciting new role in the movie was announced.

Mackie's Sam Wilson spent years in the shadow of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers as the Falcon, but the Multiverse Saga finally gives him the spotlight.

He already led the way on Disney+ in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and he will soon take to theaters in 2025's Brave New World.

Anthony Mackie Gets Producer Credit on Captain America 4

Marvel Studios

Disney and Marvel Studios announced that Anthony Mackie would be credited as an executive producer for Captain America: Brave New World.

The credit places Mackie in an exclusive club with three other actors who have produced an MCU movie they also starred in.

The Falcon-turned-Captain America actor joins Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Ryan Reynolds in this tight-knit group:

Scarlett Johansson - Black Widow

Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Love and Thunder

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool & Wolverine

Other actors joined a similar club in producing Disney+ series starring their characters, including Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, and Oscar Isaac:

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Oscar Isaac - Moon Knight

Samuel L. Jackson - Secret Invasion

Johansson was the first MCU star to be credited as an executive producer on their project in 2021 with Black Widow. She finally led a solo outing after over a decade in the franchise.

Hiddleston holds a unique place in this club for Loki as he is the only one to have produced both seasons and taken credit for both productions.

What Anthony Mackie's Unique Credit Means for Captain America 4

An executive producer helps oversee the whole journey of a movie from script to screen, including finances, hiring, management, and more. But sometimes, this title is more honorary to recognize someone making a key contribution to the movie.

Like the other MCU stars who have acquired this title, Anthony Mackie presumably didn't have a major role in production management.

His special credit for Captain America: Brave New World presumably relates to his contributions to crafting Sam Wilson's latest story. Having played the former Falcon for over a decade since Captain America: The Winter Soldier, he has likely earned more say in where his character will go next.

Looking at other MCU stars who could similarly join this club in the coming years, it wouldn't be shocking to see Robert Downey Jr. receive this same credit for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars as he steps into the role of Doctor Doom.

Shifting the focus to solo outings, Benedict Cumberbatch could play a producer in Doctor Strange 3 (which recently received an exciting update).

Chris Hemsworth will almost certainly do the same on Thor 5 (if it happens), as he already earned that credit for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Mahershala Ali also seems like a surefire pick to be credited as a producer in Blade whenever it comes to pass. The actor has been entangled in the project for almost six years and appears to be somewhat creatively involved, too.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025.