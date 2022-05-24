Chris Hemsworth Joins Scarlett Johansson In Exclusive MCU Club

As Phase 4 of the MCU continues, most of the franchise's original leading stars are fading into the sunset after carrying Marvel Studios' stories during the Infinity Saga. However, four of the original six still persisted through to Marvel's fourth phase thanks to Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye on Disney+, Mark Ruffalo's upcoming role in She-Hulk, Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow, and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Next in the line-up for this new phase is Love and Thunder, which features Hemsworth in the leading role as Thor for the eighth time since he first debuted as the God of Thunder in 2011's Thor. Now, the MCU veteran is ready for possibly his biggest solo story to date as he reunites with Natalie Portman's Jane Foster and takes on some of the most dangerous threats he's ever seen.

Marvel Studios released a second full trailer for Love and Thunder, showing off Hemsworth's full new costume and putting Portman into the spotlight as she wields Mjolnir and shows off her own new powers.

Along with this trailer came a new official poster for the MCU's next movie - one that put Hemsworth into a unique and exclusive club within Marvel Studios' ranks.

Hemsworth Joins Johansson With MCU Poster Credit

Marvel

In the new poster for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth is credited as an executive producer on the film, becoming only the second actor to produce an MCU movie while also being its leading star.

Marvel Studios

Scarlett Johansson was the first MCU actor to also serve as an executive producer and lead star on her own movie, which came with her work on Black Widow in 2021.

Marvel Studios

On the Disney+ side, Tom Hiddleston was credited as an executive producer on 2021's Loki, while Oscar Isaac got the same credit for his work on this year's Moon Knight.

MCU Stars in Climb Movie Producing Ranks

Almost nobody has made a bigger impact on the MCU for a longer period of time than Chris Hemsworth, who's been seen and/or heard in ten different projects over the years. Now, he appears to be far from done making his mark on the franchise as he takes on more responsibility with his fourth solo movie - an impressive feat considering he's Love and Thunder's leading actor.

While it's unclear what Hemsworth's duties are as an executive producer, seeing him and Johansson both take on that role shows the level of dedication that actors of their caliber have for the MCU.

Now, with the Thor: Love and Thunder star boasting the same credits as Johansson, Isaac, and Hiddleston, fans will certainly be curious to see which MCU actor takes on the role of executive producer in future projects. With major sequels like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming alongside all-new franchises like Fantastic Four, there is no shortage of options.

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in theaters on July 8.