Paul Bettany Unveils Major Spoiler for 2026's WandaVision Sequel

Paul Bettany pulled back the curtain on a major spoiler for the plot of Marvel Studios' upcoming 2026 WandaVision sequel, VisionQuest. Behind a handful of classic characters from the MCU's extensive history, VisionQuest will complete the story that began in WandaVision and continued in Agatha: All Along.

Speaking at New York Comic-Con's Marvel Television and Marvel Animation panel with Phase Hero's Brandon Davis, Paul Bettany addressed how "Red Vision gave [White] Vision all his memories" in the Hex in WandaVision's finale. However, Bettany added, "including the memories from within the Hex," which were not shown in the quick montage of moments from outside the Hex that were shown before White Vision's departure:

"I think that's where you really need somebody sort of visionary to step in and come up with great stories. I guess what's different about Vision right now is that Red Vision gave Vision all of his memories, including the memories from within the Hex, but White Vision is having real difficulty sort of connecting to them. So he has the memories, but he doesn't have the emotion and the feelings, and I think that’s what the journey, White Vision's journey during the show, is about, his attempt to connect to those memories and who he was."

He also shared what keeps him coming back to the franchise, giving VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas credit for pitching him "a fantastic, gripping plot" for the character's continuation. Additionally, he thanked the MCU fans for their undying support, saying the MCU's shows are "all made by fans" and that this is "what makes them special:"

"But apart from the money, it’s that there are still great stories to tell, and every time, I'm wondering, 'What story is there for Vision?' And enter Terry Matalas, who came in and pitched me just a fantastic, gripping plot, and from that moment on, and when I looked at the receipts, I was in! And also, of course, genuinely, the fans, the love that I get from the fans of these things. These films, these shows are all made by fans, and they are made for you by people like you, and that is the truth, and I think that's what makes them special."

In WandaVision's final episode, fans will recall Bettany's Hex-revived Vision implanting the memories of the original Vision into White Vision, who was created to eliminate Wanda Maximoff. Along with those memories, White Vision is now confirmed to have everything that happened within the Hex in his databank, giving him the challenge of working out the differences between those events and what happened in the real world.

How Vision's Memories Will Impact VisionQuest Story

Marvel Studios

After WandaVision delivered a sitcom-inspired storyline that drew on decades of TV history, Paul Bettany's Vision gained new layers to his character, building on everything fans saw in earlier movies. While it does not come as a shock to see this experience included in the memories Red Vision implanted into White Vision, it adds a new level of intrigue to where the character goes.

In this show, Vision will have to figure out how he actually feels about the memories in his head, as he knows the original Vision's story but did not experience it first-hand. Having classic MCU villains like Ultron returning alongside other antagonists hoping to use him for their own nefarious purposes will only add more drama to Vision's upcoming quest.

The series will include a grown-up version of Tommy Maximoff after WandaVision introduced him and his brother, Billy, as Wanda and Vision's children. White Vision will have to live with the repercussions of them and Wanda both being gone, while also having to fight for his own life against antagonists he is already familiar with (such as James Spader's Ultron).

While the end of this story is still up in the air, VisionQuest will act as a culmination of everything WandaVision and Agatha All Along set up behind Bettany's long-standing MCU hero.

VisionQuest is the third chapter in the MCU trilogy that started off with WandaVision, and it will be released as part of the MCU's Phase 6 slate. Starring Paul Bettany, Ruaridh Mollica, James Spader, Henry Lewis, Emily Hampshire, and James D'Arcy, the show will highlight Vision's travels around the globe in search of his identity, hoping to come to terms wth his true purpose in the world. VisionQuest is set to debut on Disney+ in 2026.